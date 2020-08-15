COVID-19 has silenced yet another voice in the area arts scene. The Grand Island Concert Association’s 2020-21 season has been canceled.
“Although we will not have a concert series this year,” said Vincent A. Boudreau, association board president, “we want our members to know the Grand Island Concert Association is still here and our concert series will come back stronger than ever.
“Arts are important to the well-being of our community and the health of every individual. We are committed to that. We will not let you down.”
Minnesota-based Allied Concert Services, which manages the tour schedule, canceled the fall season in early June.
The association then faced two choices: continue with a shortened season or cancel it and regroup for 2021-22.
“Without a vaccine, the uncertainty of the use of the Grand Island Senior High auditorium, the challenge of social distancing and the use of masks,” Boudreau said, “the board voted for the safety of our membership and canceled the entire 2020-21 season.”
The sales campaign began before the cancellation, and the association will refund the membership fee to those who paid for the 2020-21 season. Refund processing will begin Sept. 1 with completion anticipated by Sept. 20.
Members have the option of donating their prepaid fees to the Patrons of Music Fund by returning a postal card, enclosed with the cancellation letter, to the association.
Donated funds will go toward scholarships for area students this year.
“We believe this hiatus is a great opportunity to revisit the association’s mission and refocus our efforts to bring the best season possible in 2021-22,” Boudreau said.
Anyone with questions may contact the association by calling Duane Coates at 308-383-5097, or by email at grandislandconcerts@gmail.com.
