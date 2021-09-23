Grand Island Concert Association offers two performances in five days

A Croatian pop star, Tajci, who “woke up in America” at the age of 21 after platinum-level record sales in Europe, will take the stage Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. in the Grand Island High School auditorium.

Tajci is joined by her sister, Sanya, a pianist and a guitarist to form an entertaining quartet. “Waking Up in America” is Tajci’s personal story of immigrating to the United States. She excels at communicating her varied life experiences to the audience.

The evening will feature standards from the American Songbook including such favorites as “Country Roads,” “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love,” “Misty,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and more.

Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7:30, Folk Era classics will be performed by the Folk Legacy Trio. The real deal performers are former members of The Limeliters, The Kingston Trio and The Diamonds, a doo-wop group.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The trio’s voices and guitar talents bring back the music of their former groups plus those of The Weavers, Peter, Paul & Mary, The New Christy Minstrels, The Brothers Four, The Chad Mitchell Trio, Tom Paxton, Judy Collins, Joan Baez, Gordon Lightfoot, Simon & Garfunkel, and John Denver.