Grand Island concert series site expansion being planned

An expansion of Grand Island’s Amur Park is in the planning stage.
The site next to Amur Equipment Finance, formerly known as Kaufman Park, on West Third Street, could be expanded north from its current site to south Front Street.
A financial agreement has not been finalized between Amur and the city of Grand Island.
Amur Park serves as the venue for the Hear Grand Island concert series. If approved, the expansion would include a permanent stage, restroom facilities and a green space.
The project is estimated to cost roughly $650,000. Amur would provide 50% of the cost and the Railside Business Improvement District would raise the remaining funds.
In exchange for the investment, Grand Island City Council on May 25 agreed to rename the park after the finance company, which was founded in Grand Island in 1996.
Amur is “very excited” about the potential project, Senior Vice President of Commerce and Strategic Partnerships Todd Wainwright told The Independent.
“We are incredibly excited about the potential project of bringing an expanded communal green space to historical downtown Grand Island for all to enjoy,” he said. “The opportunity to be the primary financial backing partner for the project aligns with our mission of supporting and giving back to the community. In the months ahead, we look forward to working with the City Council to bring this project to fruition and extend our gratitude for the resolution regarding naming rights of the plaza.”
City Assistant Finance Director Brian Schultz explained that the expanded site would include official signage and historical information on how the site came to be and the leaders of the local effort.
The alley would remain and divide the existing park and the planned new green space and events area.
Parking concerns have been addressed, Schultz said. Concept designs have reconfigured parking to actually add two stalls.
The back of the stage and additional tall trees will help to diminish the sound of trains passing on the neighboring tracks, but not much else can be done about it, Schultz said.
RBID would continue to be responsible for maintenance of the site as well as its expansion.
Amos Anson, a local developer and RBID president, told The Independent the project is a joint effort between Amur and RBID.
“They want to improve downtown — not only for the community, but also their employees. It would be a nice space to take a break and walk around at lunchtime,” Anson said. “As far as downtown goes, it would be great to have a permanent home for Hear Grand Island. Just having that stage down there, for any event, it’s a unique venue for people, and it’s more opportunities for the city and entrepreneurs, as well.”
Anson emphasized to City Council members that such redevelopment helps to inspire businesses to remain in Grand Island.
“Folks like Amur and Pinnacle Bank, those are companies that can literally pick anywhere to redevelop and they both picked downtown,” Anson said. “When you get the attention of somebody like Amur and they want to invest more money into our community, that’s an opportunity we can’t really pass up.”
Once the project is started it can be completed quickly, he said.
Anson added that Amur does not have to be the only entity involved in bringing the project to reality.
Brent Lindner, Hear Grand Island event co-founder, said the planned expansion has generated excitement as the concert series nears the start of its fifth year.
“The whole process of this is to hopefully get other people to have more events and have more things going on there every month of the year,” Lindner said, “garnering and perpetuating the rolling ball that is our Railside district and investment in downtown.”