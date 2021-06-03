Grand Island concert series site expansion being planned

City Assistant Finance Director Brian Schultz explained that the expanded site would include official signage and historical information on how the site came to be and the leaders of the local effort.

The alley would remain and divide the existing park and the planned new green space and events area.

Parking concerns have been addressed, Schultz said. Concept designs have reconfigured parking to actually add two stalls.

The back of the stage and additional tall trees will help to diminish the sound of trains passing on the neighboring tracks, but not much else can be done about it, Schultz said.

RBID would continue to be responsible for maintenance of the site as well as its expansion.

Amos Anson, a local developer and RBID president, told The Independent the project is a joint effort between Amur and RBID.

“They want to improve downtown — not only for the community, but also their employees. It would be a nice space to take a break and walk around at lunchtime,” Anson said. “As far as downtown goes, it would be great to have a permanent home for Hear Grand Island. Just having that stage down there, for any event, it’s a unique venue for people, and it’s more opportunities for the city and entrepreneurs, as well.”