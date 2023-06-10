Proceeds from the June 17 Coney Dog eating contest will go toward the July Fourth fireworks display at Fonner Park.

The ninth annual Coney eating contest begins at 10:30 a.m. June 17 in the parking lot across the street from Coney Island Lunch Room.

Coney Island co-owner George Katrouzos donates proceeds from the event every year to a local charity. This year, he chose the fireworks show as the contest's beneficiary.

Katrouzos will donate the registration fees and any other donations that come in.

The money will first go to the Hall County Historical Society, which will then forward it to organizers of the fireworks show.

Competing in the Coney Dog contest costs $20. For that, people receive a T-shirt and bottle of water, in addition to all the Coney Dogs they can eat. To register for this year's event, visit the Coney Island Lunch Room, at 104 E. Third St. The phone number is 308-382-7155.

Katrouzos is hoping to get 15 to 20 competitors.

Organizers of the fireworks display recently said $50,000 is needed to put on the show. The goal has not yet been reached.