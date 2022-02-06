Grand Island conference brings together childcare providers

Parks are for more than play … dancing can be both soothing and energizing … infants and toddlers are like “tiny teenagers” … it takes self-care to offer quality child care.
Sessions taught early childhood educators these connections and more at the Early Childhood Education Conference held Saturday at Central Community College’s Grand Island campus.
April Sundberg, Sixpence Child Care Partnership coordinator/coach, was one of the organizers and leaders of the event. She said topics like those mentioned are selected based on the needs communicated by the early childhood educators and caregivers themselves.
“We work together to plan a conference that is meaningful, gives the child care providers what they’re looking for, and allows them to have an opportunity to get some of the required training that they need for licensing,” Sundberg explained.
Some of the effects of the pandemic were behind much of the programming. Four main workshops were the cornerstones of the day-long event: “Life Changing Benefits of Connecting Children with Nature,” “Brain-Wise Strategies to Impact Children in a Meaningful Way,” “Finding Strength in the Struggle” and “Rockers and Walkers and Toddlers – Oh My!”
Sundberg said they are reflections of some of the needs of childcare education professionals today. “There was consistent feedback of we’re struggling with behaviors, we really need more training for infants and toddlers. Our infant and toddler teachers oftentimes feel like everything’s geared toward the preschool classrooms.”
Another motivation behind the offerings of the event are the state’s early learning guidelines, Sundberg said. “Over the years, they’ve offered a variety of trainings regarding the early learning guidelines (ELGs), there are seven early learning guidelines that have to be completed.”
Those guidelines, according to the Nebraska Department of Education, “assist early childhood professionals and families with information about supporting the learning and development of young children. The ELGs are based on research and evidence about child development and practices that result in the best outcomes for young children.”
The ELGs consist of Social and Emotional Development, Approaches to Learning, Health and Physical Development, Language and Literacy Development, Mathematics, Science and Creative Arts.
Standby trainings have been repeat options through the years, Sundberg said, and some often have monthly offerings. “We also have the Safe with You training series, which is focused on child abuse and neglect. And also head trauma – or Shaken Baby Syndrome – SIDS and safe sleep training.”
The lecture format was utilized by presenters, as well as hands-on training.
“Our hope is the information they receive at training they actually take back and put it into their programs and put it into practice,” Sundberg said.
Collaborating on the conference were ESU 10 Early Learning Connection, Nebraska DHHS, Nebraska Association for the Education of Young Children, Family Service Childcare Food Program-Lincoln, Step Up to Quality, UNL Hall-Hamilton-Merrick counties and CCC Grand Island.
According to organizers, nearly 130 people signed up for the event, which had a lowered cap of attendees in light of COVID. They came from all over the state, Sundberg said, but the majority came from central Nebraska. “(The conference) does pull in quite a few people, definitely from the Tri-Cities area, but … our early learning coordinators are sharing that across the state so that if they have an opportunity, they can come.”
A handful of vendors also attended. Rebecca Coulter, an Usborne Books representative, said coming to the CCC campus for the event was an easy decision. “I actually grew up in this area of Nebraska I attended school through Bellevue at this campus many years ago. So when I saw the conference advertised here, I jumped at the chance to come back here and represent Usborne,” she said.
Feedback is essential not only in the classrooms, but at the vendor tables, Coulter said.
“These are so important. You get to see what’s going on out in the field and learn what (early childhood educators) want to know and what they’re looking for so that we can bring back what they need.”
Ultimately, the event is about action and being proactive, Sundberg said, and “… to get high quality training that they can take back and put into their programs, and implement it right away.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.