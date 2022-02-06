Grand Island conference brings together childcare providers

Collaborating on the conference were ESU 10 Early Learning Connection, Nebraska DHHS, Nebraska Association for the Education of Young Children, Family Service Childcare Food Program-Lincoln, Step Up to Quality, UNL Hall-Hamilton-Merrick counties and CCC Grand Island.

According to organizers, nearly 130 people signed up for the event, which had a lowered cap of attendees in light of COVID. They came from all over the state, Sundberg said, but the majority came from central Nebraska. “(The conference) does pull in quite a few people, definitely from the Tri-Cities area, but … our early learning coordinators are sharing that across the state so that if they have an opportunity, they can come.”

A handful of vendors also attended. Rebecca Coulter, an Usborne Books representative, said coming to the CCC campus for the event was an easy decision. “I actually grew up in this area of Nebraska I attended school through Bellevue at this campus many years ago. So when I saw the conference advertised here, I jumped at the chance to come back here and represent Usborne,” she said.

Feedback is essential not only in the classrooms, but at the vendor tables, Coulter said.