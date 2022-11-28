Grand Island CRANE Transit aiming for same-day service by 2030

Following a series of community input sessions, Grand Island CRANE Transit has completed a draft of its transit development plan.

GO GI Transit is a study plan for the future of public transit in Grand Island and Hall County, with a goal to develop an implementable and fundable plan for the next 10 to 20 years

At Tuesday’s Grand Island Area Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting, Transit Program Manager Charley Falmlen said the plan will go before the organization’s policy board in February for approval and to Grand Island City Council in March.

Included in the document are the recommended concept, financial plan and implementation plan.

“We’re mid-process right now,” Falmlen said. “A lot of the public involvement has already wrapped up and we’re at a point where they’re compiling all of this information into a draft final plan.”

Potential service changes were brought before the community, including enhanced service, mobility on demand and fixed route transit.

Enhanced service involves expanding CRANE’s current service, expanding its hours and days, and potentially making it a same day service.

CRANE currently requires 24-hour advance notice. This option would reduce that to a four-hour booking.

Mobility-on-demand would be an app-based hailing service, like Uber, that arrives within 10 to 15 minutes.

A fixed route would be a “standard” public transit system that stops through town.

Focus groups emphasized a need to create greater awareness of the current service.

“We heard that in the first transit needs analysis we did in 2017, that many people still don’t realize our transit system is for everyone,” she said. “They assume it’s for the disabled and the elderly, which is not true. Everyone can use the system.”

The 24-hour book requirement is a barrier for most people, according to those surveyed.

“The example was given very often of a person whose car breaks down,” she said. “They can’t plan the night before for their car not starting in the morning.”

Otherwise, CRANE riders are pleased with the service and that it comes directly to their door, noted Falmlen.

Benefits of the current service are: it’s efficient, flexible, financially sustainable and its growth is manageable.

“The service suggestion that is going to be included in this plan, the short-term goal, is to maintain the current system as is, to continue to generate support for, design, market, and implement future service,” she said.

Enhanced service goals include extending hours by 2025, expanding service days by 2027, and going to a same-day service by 2030.

Potentially beginning in 2025, CRANE would extend hours from its current 8 to 5:30 p.m. hours to 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Extended service days would include Sundays and holidays.

Challenges to such options are growing mobility-on-demand services locally, and a possible Hastings/Grand Island/Kearney intercity service being planned by the Nebraska Department of Transportation and originally set for implementation in 2020.

“It’s difficult to look at something like a fixed route for Grand Island, done by Grand Island, when, potentially, a quasi-fixed route will be offered by the state in the near future,” said Falmlen.

“Central Ride Agency of Nebraska” is contracted through Senior Citizens Industries to provide portal-to-portal transportation by appointment to Grand Island area residents for a one-way fare of $2.

CRANE operates from 6 to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information, visit www.crane-transit.com.