Grand Island CRANE Transit looking at contracting with rideshare company for services

How to meet Grand Island’s growing transit needs remains a concern for CRANE transit.

Contracting with an Uber-style company for “mobility on demand” services for the community is one solution being considered.

A series of Go GI focus group sessions held Tuesday at Grand Island City Hall proposed other alternatives and took input from the community on how to improve local transit.

Leading Tuesday’s session was consultant Jason Carbee with Omaha-based HDR.

The data from the day’s three 45-minutes sessions will also inform a transit development plan being completed by Grand Island Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.

“This is a plan, looking to the future, trying to identify what the best options might be for how we could potentially made service changes to public transit in Grand Island and Hall County,” said Carbee. “We’re trying to come up with something for the next 10 years, 20 years, that can be feasibly implemented.”

The first such focus group sessions were held in December, and a final session is planned for September.

December’s sessions resulted in four goals for improving CRANE:

-Improve cost-efficiency of the transit system

-Increase transit availability and responsiveness by using technology

-Make service improvements that would increase transit ridership

-Identify and pursue additional funding sources

Three different service options (or, “scenarios”) were proposed: Expansion of current service; service addition, potentially “mobility on-demand” and going to a fixed-route system.

“These are potential ways to adjust our current system to potentially meet some of those gaps and get more ridership,” said Carbee.

“Mobility on demand” summons and pays for a ride via mobile phone.

This would be a “public-private partnership” and is usually “heavy on technology.”

Carbee cited Uber and Lyft as examples, which offer individual rides and run transit systems.

“The city or county or whomever would contract with a provider, and that provider would be a private company,” Carbee said. “The city, let’s say, would contract with one of these providers to provide transit service locally.”

It would improve on CRANE’s requirement of 24-hour notice before scheduling a ride, with the potential to reduce wait-time to 15 minutes, said Carbee.

A public transit fare would be charged, as opposed to higher, open-market private company ride charges.

It would be also a CRANE-branded app, he noted. CRANE currently does cash and punch-cards.

A pay-with-phone service is being readied for July, using RouteMatch software, and will be called “RM Pay.”

“People will be able to do online booking and they can also create an account and upload funding to the account. The driver just marks ‘paid’ and it automatically deducts from their account,” explained Transit Program Manager Charley Falmlen.

With “mobility on demand,” the company would hire drivers as contractors and lease capital equipment to the driver, said Falmlen.

Drivers would not be employees of that company or the city, but “independent contractors” using leased equipment to provide the service.

“It’s similar to Uber, it’s just that we’re the contract owner and we’re offering a reimbursement model for it,” she said.

A traditional fixed-route bus system is also a potentiality.

An advantage is that it is easily understood.

However, Grand Island may not have many corridors to benefit many people making the same sorts of trips at the same time, as routes would be limited to high-density areas. Also, there are higher capital costs.

The public input sessions are going “really well,” Falmlen told The Independent.

“We’re not quite there,” she said. “We still have a third step, but we’re getting very good input and lots of feedback.”

Some feedback from the community has been surprising, Falmlen said.

“I wasn’t expecting so many people to be interested in keeping the current service as we have it and just expanding it,” she said. “That was really eye-opening.”

“Central Ride Agency of Nebraska” is contracted through Senior Citizens Industries to provide portal-to-portal transportation by appointment to Grand Island area residents for a one-way fare of $2.

CRANE operates from 6 to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information, visit www.crane-transit.com.

