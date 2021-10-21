Grand Island Crisis Center receives 500 packs of socks for winter

Clients of the Crisis Center will have cozy feet this winter, thanks to gifts that were received Wednesday.
The general manager of Grand Island’s Tradehome Shoes presented the Crisis Center with 500 packs of socks. Each pack contained three or four pair.
The socks will be given to people who come to the Crisis Center for services.
Executive Director Karla Schwieger-Arnold said the donation was timely with the weather getting colder.
“Everybody needs to have warm feet,” she said.
The Crisis Center serves people affected by domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties.
Brian Danner of Tradehome presented the gifts as part of the shoe company’s “Trade at Home, Give at Home” program, organized in honor of the company’s 100th anniversary.
Every time customers buy a pack of Century Apparel socks at each Tradehome store, the store gives a pack to local charities.
In about a month, Danner will return to the Crisis Center with 300 or 400 more packs of socks.
Later this week or early next week, he’ll give about 150 packs of socks to both Hope Harbor and the Salvation Army. Later, he’ll return with more.
The program has been going on for about six months.
“Grand Island is such a giving community” that the store sold more than Danner expected.
Every time customers make a purchase at Tradehome, Danner and his five employees tell them about the program, and invite them to take part. The Grand Island store, which is in Conestoga Mall, has sold 1,800 packs of Century socks.
The number of socks donated to charity in Grand Island is greater than other Tradehome stores, Danner said. Tradehome is based in Cottage Grove, Minn.
In honor of the company’s centennial, Tradehome stores are being encouraged to “get involved and make a difference.” As part of that effort, employees donate their time to worthy efforts.
As of Wednesday, Danner hadn’t even informed Hope Harbor and the Salvation Army that they’re going to get free socks. Because the company is doing so well with the program, “we want to spread the love and give to more places,” said Danner, who’s worked at the Grand Island store for nine years.
Tradehome sells a spray product designed to waterproof shoes. Each can costs between $9 and $13. For each can sold, $1 will be donated to local schools to supply shoes to students in need. In order to nominate a school, visit https://tradehome.com/pages/100days-schoolnomination. A school will be chosen in each community served by Tradehome. The more nominations received, the better chance a school will be selected.
In addition to domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking, the Crisis Center also tries to reduce bullying.
The organization has a youth advocate who visits schools. Bullying is a form of violence and abuse, Schwieger-Arnold said.
The Crisis Center may take some of the socks to Project Connect, which is coming up Oct. 28. The organization hands out clothing items to people in need.
Some of the socks also will go to a home it operates in Grand Island where victims may stay.
Schwieger-Arnold has worked at the Crisis Center for a little more than two years. “And I’m just amazed at the team and what each of us do on a daily basis in helping people that come to us for help,” she said. All of the staff members jump in to help where they see a need.
The organization looks at each case that comes in as an individual, she said. Staff members develop a safety plan and help that person achieve his or her own goals, she said.
“Because truly we want them to have a life, as you and I do,” she said.
People who are not victims are able to wake up in their homes, grab a cup of coffee, brush their teeth and have a normal life. “We can sleep safe at night,” Schwieger-Arnold said.
Many people who come to the Crisis Center “don’t have that. They are not safe in their home,” she said.
The Crisis Center helps people with whatever they need — food, shelter, clothing, protection orders and court advocacy.
The organization works with other agencies to care for them.
Sometimes, people arrive at the Crisis Center without a birth certificate or driver’s license. “Because they leave in the middle of the night,” she said.
The Crisis Center has seven full-time and three part-time employees.
The goal is to help victims become survivors, she said. The organization helps offenders as well as victims.