Grand Island Crisis Center receives 500 packs of socks for winter

In addition to domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking, the Crisis Center also tries to reduce bullying.

The organization has a youth advocate who visits schools. Bullying is a form of violence and abuse, Schwieger-Arnold said.

The Crisis Center may take some of the socks to Project Connect, which is coming up Oct. 28. The organization hands out clothing items to people in need.

Some of the socks also will go to a home it operates in Grand Island where victims may stay.

Schwieger-Arnold has worked at the Crisis Center for a little more than two years. “And I’m just amazed at the team and what each of us do on a daily basis in helping people that come to us for help,” she said. All of the staff members jump in to help where they see a need.

The organization looks at each case that comes in as an individual, she said. Staff members develop a safety plan and help that person achieve his or her own goals, she said.

“Because truly we want them to have a life, as you and I do,” she said.

People who are not victims are able to wake up in their homes, grab a cup of coffee, brush their teeth and have a normal life. “We can sleep safe at night,” Schwieger-Arnold said.