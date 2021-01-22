Grand Island daycares participate in Step Up to Quality: Program surpasses 500 participants

Twelve day cares in Grand Island are participants in Step Up to Quality, Nebraska’s quality rating and improvement system for child care and early education providers.

The program now has more than 500 programs participating across the state, a significant milestone for the program.

“This achievement means that thousands of children in Nebraska are receiving the best possible care in their most formative years,” said Step Up to Quality Director Lauri Cimino.

Step Up to Quality challenges providers to exceed licensing requirements and adopt a mindset of continuous improvement of their program, even when they’ve reached Step 5. Programs enrolled received specialized training, access to resources and financial incentives.

“We celebrate all of the providers in each of the five steps. No matter where providers are at along the Step Up to Quality path, they’re demonstrating a clear commitment to doing the best they can for the children in their care,” Cimino said.

The program is based on research that shows the importance of quality early childhood education. High quality early childhood education closes the achievement gap by helping children develop the cognitive and social skills necessary for school readiness and success later in life.

A list of participating programs can be found at https://stepuptoquality.ne.gov.