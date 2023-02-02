Yet another anchor store at Conestoga Mall is closing.

Dillard's will close its doors on March 28.

Signs are posted on the doors saying "Thanks for the Memories. Don't say Goodbye, Come Say Hello."

The signs announce that a clearance sale is underway. It also directs customers to Dillard's stores in Lincoln and Omaha, as well as Dillards.com.

A manager who answered the phone Thursday said, "It all has to do with the new development of the new owners." The woman, who declined to give her name, said the Grand Island store is the only Dillard's outlet closing.

The Grand Island City Council has approved a large-scale development plan for Conestoga Mall. Woodsonia Realty, based in Omaha, plans a $220 million redevelopment of the mall.

Julie Guymon, a Dillard's spokeswoman in Little Rock, Ark., said the store is closing for strategic reasons. The company is offering Grand Island employees the opportunity to transfer to any of the other 277 Dillard's stores.

The closing of Dillard's is just another in a series of big changes at the Conestoga Mall.

J.C. Penney closed in 2020. Two years earlier, Sears and Younkers closed their doors.

Dillard's is based in Little Rock, Ark.

The completed mall project, which will include housing, a hotel and a larger movie theater, will be known as Conestoga Marketplace. The project will be anchored by a retail store, described as being new to the market, built by a Fortune 500 company.