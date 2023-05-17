Dennis Dondlinger, the 80-year-old man who was attacked by two dogs Saturday morning in Grand Island, is in stable condition at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha.

Dondlinger was attacked at about 8 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Howard Avenue.

On Monday, Grand Island's Animal Control office reported that the dogs will be humanely euthanized per city code. The animal control officer handling the case was not available Wednesday to provide further information. Local 4 reported that a total of three people were attacked by the two dogs.

The Animal Control Authority for Grand Island is housed at the Central Nebraska Humane Society, 1312 Sky Park Road.

If charges are filed against the pet owners, the decision will be made by the Hall County Attorney's office. The Independent was not able to reach the two lead attorneys at that office Wednesday.