Grand Island driver cited for allegedly going 99 mph on Capital Avenue

In an effort to elude police, Angel Cruz of Grand Island allegedly drove 99 mph on Capital Avenue and tore through a yard and a ditch on St. Patrick Avenue early Sunday.

While on another call, officers observed a Dodge Charger traveling westbound on Capital at a high speed at about 1:40 a.m. Officers confirmed the vehicle’s speed to be 99 mph in a 40 mph zone.

There was other traffic present in the area.

Police conducted a traffic stop at 2816 St. Patrick Ave. The vehicle fled from officers through a yard and a ditch.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The driver was later identified as Cruz, who is 19.

He later was contacted and admitted to speeding, fleeing from officers, not having insurance and having a suspended license.

Cruz was cited for flight to avoid arrest, having no proof of insurance, first-offense willful reckless driving and driving during suspension.

Even if one of the offenses is a felony, a suspect can be issued a citation in lieu of arrest.

“We recovered and towed the car the night of, but we did not track him down until the next day,” said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering. “Whatever the extenuating cirucumstances or the time that had passed between the offenses, that was a decision that the officer made.”