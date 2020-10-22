Grand Island Dunkin’ store to open in spring

The new Dunkin’ store in Grand Island is rising so quickly that it looks like it might be open by Thanksgiving.
Those who are looking forward to its opening, though, will have to wait until next year.
Bryce Bares of Gretna, whose company is building the Grand Island Dunkin’, expects the store to open in the spring.
The location is the former site of Fazoli’s and Hardee’s, 2010 W. Second St.
With COVID-19 numbers on the rise again, “We want to make sure everything is completely safe before we open,” said Bares, who is the principal of QSR Services LLC.
He wants to “hold a grand opening celebration with a lot of people.” For those celebrations, he usually invites “the high school band.”
The construction workers seem to be in a hurry.
Support Local Journalism
“We’re trying to close up the building and get everything, all the site work, complete so that they can work through the winter,” Bares said. “We started construction early for that reason, just because we didn’t want to have them dig into the ground during the cold winter months.”
The national chain, formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts, changed its name to Dunkin’ a couple of years ago.
“We couldn’t be more excited about coming to Grand Island,” Bares said. “We’ve been looking for the right spot there for a long time, and feel like we finally found it. We’re just chomping at the bit to get open there.”
Bares owns about half of the Dunkin’ locations in the state. His locations include stores in Hastings, Kearney, Lincoln, Omaha and Topeka, Kan.
Another franchisee owns the Dunkin’ in North Platte.
Bares and former Husker placekicker Kris Brown “are sort of partners in all the other stores,” he said.
Brown is not a part of QSR Services. “He’s technically an independent franchisee. We just share a bunch of operational costs and structure,” Bares said.
“Basically, everything above the store level we share,” he said. The shared operations include accounting and human resources.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.