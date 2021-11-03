Grand Island Eagle Scout builds pit for former school

The project taught Quandt leadership skills and the importance of preparation.

The hardest part of the job was bolting the gaga pit to the concrete. That work still isn’t quite done. Although the game was demonstrated for an Independent photographer Tuesday, the pit has not yet been made available to the students. That might come later this week.

1-R Principal Steve Retzlaff said it’s nice to see such a project put together by a 1-R graduate and a young man whose family has been part of the school.

Retzlaff is “just really pleased with him and who he is as an individual.”

The playground addition shows a lot of character, which is the key to being an Eagle Scout. Retzlaff, who earned the Eagle rank himself, said it’s been nice to see Quandt make the time and commitment to the school.

Retzlaff knows that St. Libory School has a gaga ball pit “and they love it.”

1-R is going to have to set some rules and regulations regarding use of the gaga pit because so many students are going to want to use it.

Using the gaga pit will be another opportunity to help kids learn how to socialize, play together and treat each other with respect, Retzlaff said.