Grand Island Economic Development supporting 5 bills in Nebraska Legislature

Five bills in the Nebraska Legislature are receiving support from the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation.

The bills provide funding for and support projects that will benefit Grand Island and its future business growth, said GIAEDC President Dave Taylor at Thursday’s Citizens Advisory Review Committee meeting.

“Legislatively this has been a very busy year for not only (EDC), but for Grand Island,” he said.

The Bills

Four bills will help develop rail in rural areas, Taylor said.

“We’re seeking a couple of different avenues in that,” he said. “You can use it for infrastructure and you can use it for rail. West of town, it’s light rail that we’re trying to upgrade, and to make that dual-sourced land, which is going to open up a lot of possibilities for the region and recruiting businesses.”

The Nebraska Rural Projects Act (LB40), approved by Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2021, provides $10 million in matching funds as an incentive to “develop industrial rail access business parks in communities of less than 100,000 in population” with the specific intent of helping to develop rural Nebraska, according to the bill’s summary.

Being considered this year:

- LB788 would change the “appropriations intent language and matching fund provisions” under the Nebraska Projects Act.

The bill seeks to “expedite the availability of the $50 million state investment by fully funding the act in this biennium budget.”

The funds are needed as “manufacturing and warehousing businesses have expressed interest in relocating to Nebraska” due to “negative factors arising from the COVID pandemic,” per the bill’s summary.

These businesses “require rail siting and land to build,” which those funds would help foster.

- LB1033 would appropriate federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Nebraska Department of Transportation for the Economic Opportunity Project, and to Nebraska Department of Economic Development for “various programs.”

This would add $10 million to the $50 million proposed by LB788.

- LB1125, submitted by Grand Island Sen. Ray Aguilar, would appropriate federal funds to the Nebraska DED for “new construction of industrial railyards.”

The bill calls for $75 million from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund, a part of ARPA, to be appropriated to the DED, which would provide grants for “new construction of industrial railyards,” per the bill’s summary.

This also would support businesses interested in moving to Nebraska that require rail siting and land to build.

This $75 million adds to the funds proposed by LB788 and LB1125 for a total of $135 million for rural rail development.

“A lot of these funds are ARPA funds, so they’re one-time use as oppose to others, which are grants,” Taylor said.

Another bill would help foster development of a sports complex in Grand Island. LB39 amends the Sports Arena Facility Financing Assistance Act.

This would change provisions regarding the Convention Center Support Fund and the Sports Arena Facility Financing Assistance Act, and provide grants for cities.

The proposed $35 million Pinnacle Bank Sports Complex, which aims to break ground this year in Grand Island, would benefit from the funds.

A collaboration of GIAEDC, Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce, Grand Island Tourism and Grow Grand Island is being planned, Taylor reported Thursday.

“We’re all going to be getting together and planning a ‘looking forward’,” he said, “on, what do we need to do to better represented in Lincoln, and get that out so we’re all on the same page.”

