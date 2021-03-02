Grand Island economy begins to emerge from COVID-19 pandemic slump

Many local companies may be hiring more than what is being anticipated, she added.

Grand Island’s economy is tied directly or indirectly to agriculture, which is seeing a greater demand of its products and services, Johnson said.

Most of Grand Island’s economy is tied into jobs in the retail, food, lodging and service industries. The pandemic because of public health restrictions adversely affected employment in those areas last year. It also impacted Grand Island’s tourism industry, another large employer in the community.

In 2019, Grand Island had $1.082 billion in sales tax collections, of which more than $700 million came from the retail, food and accommodation businesses in the community. These were among the hardest hit businesses during the height of the pandemic.

Johnson said that she had heard from a number of businesses last year that between people sick as a result of the virus and those quarantined due to exposure to the virus, it was challenging to find people to work, especially as the government added extra money to unemployment benefits to help people economically. In many cases, those added benefits were more than individuals were making while working at their jobs.

“It was challenging just to keep their doors open,” she said.