Grand Island economy survives through pandemic challenges

Prior to the pandemic, national retail chains were battling the loss of business due to the increasing trend of people purchasing goods on the internet. National chains, such as J.C. Penney, Sears, Shopko and Gordmans, are some of the national retail chains that have been closing stores in the last several years.

The pandemic only accelerated the trend of doing business on the internet due to the health restrictions posed by government to stop the spread of the pandemic.

“Online shopping, banking and other transactional activities were accelerated due to COVID-19,” Johnson said. “Because consumers have acclimated to this new model of doing business, many will continue in this fashion.”

She said video conferencing will facilitate work not only within communities and states but across the world.

“This field provides opportunities for new startups with an emphasis on project management, employee training and collaboration among various groups,” Johnson said.