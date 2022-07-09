Grand Island educator named High School Principal of the Year

Jeff Gilbertson, principal at Grand Island Senior High, has received a statewide honor and will represent Nebraska at a national principals’ conference.

The Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals (NSASSP) announced Gilbertson their 2022 High School Principal of the Year earlier this week. According to an NSASSP press release, the honor is given “to a principal who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in their school, region, and at the state level.”

Gilbertson has been Executive High School Principal since 2012. Over the course of those years, Gilbertson has been at the helm of the school, helping guide it through significant changes.

Arguably the most significant change at GISH since Gilbertson’s tenure was the establishment of the school’s learning academy system. Last year GISH celebrated the graduation of the school’s academy first four-year graduates, being educated within the academy system for the duration of their time in high school.

In a previous Grand Island Independent article, Gilbertson said of the “GISH Vision Team’s” efforts establishing the system:

“We had a lot of questions and not a lot of answers. It was scary. We dumped out our high school and completely rebuilt it.”

While there was a degree of opposition to the academy model, supporters prevailed and the model was fully implemented Fall 2019.

Grand Island Senior High graduate Kendall Bartling said in an NSASSP press release, “The attitude that Mr. Gilbertson holds that ‘students come first’ has had a lasting impact on the lives of countless students, myself included… in my final year at the Academies of Grand Island Senior High, no single person has had as much of an impact on my emotional well-being and my future aspirations as Mr. Gilbertson.”

Candidates for High School Principal of the Year are evaluated based on personal excellence, collaborative leadership, curriculum, instruction, assessment and personalization.

In a statement, Gilbertson said, “To be recognized by your peers is a welcome surprise. I’m honored to represent Grand Island Public Schools, but this is unquestionably a team effort. We have great work going on here and I’m grateful to play a part in it.”

October 2022, Gilbertson will represent Nebraska – and GISH – at the National Principals Conference, which will have one middle or high school principal from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Department of State Office of Overseas Schools and the Department of Defense Education.

From these state winners, according to conference host National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), “From these state winners, three finalists are named as contenders for the National Principal of the Year award. The NASSP National Principal of the Year is selected from among the finalists.”

Gilbertson started at Grand Island Public Schools as elementary principal, splitting duties between Stolley Park Elementary and Seedling Mile Elementary. He has been an educator since 1996. He was an elementary teacher in Lincoln.

Gilbertson has been a member of the Nebraska Council of School Administrators (NCSA) for 18 years, the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals (NSASSP) for 13 years, and the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) for 11 years.