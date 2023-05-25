Praxis official statement

Educational Testing Service, which oversees the Praxis test, offered this statement:

"Every student deserves a quality education. We know that this is dependent upon educators being prepared with the skills and competency needed to lead classrooms, in-person and virtually.

"The Praxis Subject tests are an essential and universal measure to ensure quality learning is taking place. They are used as a part of a state’s, or a professional association's, teacher licensure and certification process to ensure, at a minimum, that a basic level of competency in a subject area has been reached. Praxis tests are important because they allow aspiring teachers to demonstrate that they have the knowledge needed in their area of academic focus to deliver quality education to students.

"In fact, there are over 90 different Praxis Subject tests that range from agriculture to world languages. These tests are used by more than 40 states across the US, including Nebraska. They protect quality education by measuring subject-specific content knowledge and the general teaching skills that K–12 educators need to help students reach their fullest potential."

Educational Testing Service also offers assessments like the GRE and TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language).