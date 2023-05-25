Grand Island-area educators had plenty to say about the repeal of a state teacher education requirement.
Last week Gov. Jim Pillen signed off on repealing Rule 92, which required a standardized test for teacher candidates. Some, including Grand Island-area educators, said the test (Praxis) was a barrier.
“Praxis testing, I think, is the impediment for people entering the teaching profession for a number of years. I think to restructure that expectation is great,” said Grand Island Public Schools interim superintendent Matt Fisher.
“(Repealing Rule 92 is) absolutely a boon for all of education across the state.”
Before the repeal, the Praxis test was required of people wanting to enter teacher education programs. It covers a broad range of topics and there is a charge to take the test.
The initial test fee is $150. If the test-taker fails the first round, subsequent attempts are $90 each, said Nebraska Department of Education’s communications director David Jespersen.
Michelle Carter, president of GIPS’s teacher’s union, called the cost “ridiculously expensive.”
“Especially when these are college students who are working on affording college, let alone having to take this additional test,” she said. “It has, I think, prevented some great people from getting into the classroom.”
The Praxis test has been utilized in Nebraska to screen potential educators through overall subject testing.
“It’s high stakes,” Jespersen said. “If you’re bad at taking tests, you’re kind of (in trouble). You have to pass.”
The flipside, Jespersen said, is sometimes a specific subject test prevents a potential teacher from getting into teacher education programs.
“Let’s say you’re a journalism major, but you want to (teach) English or journalism. You’ll never teach a math class – but you had to pass the math portion of that test.”
There is a cumulative score requirement, but the subcategories, like math, must receive passing scores individually, Jespersen explained.
“That’s where it would trip people up. Someone who's fantastic (at) math, and would be a great math teacher, was stumbling on the language portion. Or vice versa,” he said. “Or you have a kindergarten teacher who will be teaching one-plus-one couldn't get the algebra (section).”
Sherry Jones, who represents Nebraska’s district 6 (which includes Kearney, Hastings and Grand Island) on the state board of education, said of the repeal: “I think this is a positive, particularly with our teacher shortage. There are graduates that are waiting in the wings and I think this will, in a small way, at least help with the teacher shortage.”
As of fall 2022, 26.02% of school districts in the state’s central region had unfilled positions, according to NDE data at the time. The central region consists of 51 school districts, including Kearney, Grand Island, Hastings, Minden and Columbus.
“If the teaching programs are not weeding teachers out through the process of the program, and teachers enter the profession, and ultimately are not qualified to do the work, that's going show itself pretty fast,” Fisher said. “Then local districts are going to have the opportunity to make decisions around is this a person that we want to put in front of our students or not. That's really where that decision should to get made.”
The results, if any, will not be immediate, Fisher said. “We’re not going to see the benefit from it for probably at least a couple of years.”
The repeal goes into effect this fall.