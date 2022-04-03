Grand Island Elementary 'family' throws pies to help fellow student

Jefferson Elementary School students contributed a piece of the pie, and were rewarded by throwing a few in the faces of teachers.

Each class raised money through a “penny war” as a challenge, the total of the classes’ efforts going toward a fellow Jefferson student and their family, who are going through medical hardships.

To maintain the privacy of this year’s recipients, school officials declined to name the family.

For two weeks, Jefferson students waged a coin war – silver coins counted against cash and pennies collected. Each day, students were updated on classroom totals.

In a special after-school assembly, the results of the students’ efforts were revealed, and the winning class – Jefferson second-graders – were rewarded by throwing pies in the faces of garbage bag-clad, goggle-wearing teachers.

The second-graders also won first dibs on trying out new recess equipment at an extra recess.

Jefferson Elementary fifth grade teacher Keo Leiser said helping one another out is part of the Jefferson Elementary makeup.

“We are just a really tight-knit family,” Leiser said. “When we know someone is in need we are always there to help out. This is a way to help our family.”

Mueller said fundraising projects for Jefferson staff members and students have been held in the past. This year was special, she said, because the recipient family has a student currently enrolled at Jefferson.

The Jefferson family came through to the tune of $2,827.44 – and several pie pans worth of whipped cream aimed at select Jefferson staff members’ faces.

The true reason behind the pies and pennies was not forgotten, however, Mueller telling the cheering crowd of Jefferson All-Stars: “You guys should be really proud of yourselves for helping (student’s) family.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

