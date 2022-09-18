Grand Island Elks member honored for drug prevention work

When Bill Koller went to Atlanta in July, he had no idea a big award was waiting for him at the Elks national convention.

After he arrived, the Grand Island man found out he’d received a national honor. He was presented with the Chairman of the Year Award for state chairs of the Elks’ Drug Awareness Program.

The Elks Magazine reports that the Drug Awareness Program chairman award ”is presented annually to a state chairman who has gone above and beyond expectations and has made a significant contribution to the state in reducing the harm caused by illicit drugs and in educating the children of their state.”

Drug use prevention is a priority of the Elks, which should be no surprise. After all, the organization’s full name is the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. As the saying goes, Elks care and Elks share.

Koller is a member of Elks Lodge 604 in Grand Island where he has been the Nebraska Elks’ drug awareness program chair for seven or eight years. Koller was presented with a plaque at the convention and an elk made of crystal is on its way.

Even without awards, Koller is proud of his work.

He puts lot of time into staying up to date with the latest information about illicit drugs. The Drug Enforcement Administration provides financial support and data to the Elks.

Started in 1982, the Elks’ drug awareness program has steadily grown.

“Right now the Elks drug awareness program is the largest all-volunteer standalone drug awareness and prevention program in the United States. And our No. 1 backer is the DEA,” he said.

In addition to brochures and in-person talks, the Elks have online programs to try to reach the kids, Koller said. Last year, Koller gave presentations in Broken Bow, Giltner and Elba, and would like to do more.

When he visits a school, he does one talk for middle schoolers and one for high school students. He also has a talk tailored to parents.

Koller is a strong believer in the drug awareness program.

”I get out in front of anybody. I don’t care who it is. You get me 10 people, I’ll be there,” he said.

The drug awareness chairs receive additional training each year at the national convention.

Koller, 70, is motivated by his own experience. In 1980, he was arrested for driving under the influence. It was “a pretty rough period”, he admitted.

In addition to alcohol, he was taking pills. “I used uppers to stay awake during the day, and downers to get to sleep,” he said.

But he entered a recovery program, where he received good counseling.

“I have not had a drink for 42 years,” he said.

When he talks to alcoholics who are struggling to stay sober, he tells them to closely follow the program. “It’s not your program. It’s THE program,” he says.

It takes only three uses to become addicted to something, he says.

But to begin begin to break free, users must go 21 days without even thinking about the substance. At that point, “you’re at the beginning of breaking free of addiction.”

Koller, a native of Allentown, Pennsylvania, became a Nebraskan in 1971, after serving four years in the Air Force and being wounded in Vietnam. He served in the Army National Guard from 1986-2004.

Later, Koller lived in Iraq for four years, working for a company called Kellogg Brown & Root. He was in Kuwait on Sept. 11, 2001.

Koller, who works part-time at Laser Works, has been a member of the Elks for 10 years. He’s a past exalted ruler of the Grand Island lodge.

Koller wrote up a short story about the Elks’ Drug Awareness Program.

“We might not be able to save every life, but we do have ... great opportunities to talk with our youth early in life so they can make that informed decision of which way their life may go,” Koller wrote. “Through that interaction, if each of us is lucky enough to save one life, then we can truthfully say we have achieved success.”