“Paws for a Cause,” hosted by the Grand Island Be the Light Foundation to help raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention, is set for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Ryder Park, 202 N. Custer.

This pet-friendly event will include contests, prizes, photo booth, treats for your pups, and more.

The $25 entry fee includes a goodie bag, t-shirt and contest entry. To register, send payment via Venmo to @bethelight-GI; via Paypal to @bethelightfoundation; or by mail to P.O. Box 5702, Grand Island, NE 68802.

There is no fee if you just want to came check it out. For more information, email bethelight.gi@gmail.com