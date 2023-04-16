With a wide variety of animals in the world, service dogs can be some of the most important.

Local veterans and others got the opportunity to learn about them at Central Community College in Grand Island.

The Student Veterans Association hosted a Freedom Paws event at the college, 3134 W. Highway 34, on Friday.

Sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the SVA is a group of student veterans who seek to support each other through educational goals. They also wish to give back to military members, veterans and the community through service projects and fundraising.

Freedom Paws was organized to educate Central students, faculty and veterans in the community about service dogs, with several organizations and resources on hand.

The event was organized by SVA President Patrick Joy, who is also a Central student and employee at the Veterans & Military Resource Center on campus. Joy also has his own service dog named Delilah, certified in August.

Joy got the idea for Freedom Paw from working at the center. Since veterans go to the center often, they would see Joy with Delilah and ask him about service dogs and how to get one.

“There's a lot of confusion between service dogs and emotional support animals,” Joy said. “Emotional support animals have no required training, they're just an animal that, its presence makes the person feel better.”

A service dog needs to be trained for public access and to perform specific tasks that help their handlers. There are many disabilities that service dogs can help with, such as blindness, diabetes, autism, anxiety and more.

Depending on the disability, there is a wide variety of different tasks that a service dog can perform. Joy said that Delilah was specifically trained to perform a couple of tasks to help him.

“She performs like ‘Six’ where she’s watching my back,” Joy said. “I have PTSD and with her watching my back and her performing that task, I know someone's watching behind me.”

The questions gave Joy the idea to bring some helpful resources together to provide an opportunity for veterans to meet them and learn more. Joy also said that it was good networking for everyone.

One of the resources at Freedom Paws was Central Nebraska Humane Society, the largest animal welfare organization in Central Nebraska. According to Joy, since CNHS has a decent amount of dogs available for adoption, there could be a few that could be really good service dog candidates.

“Not every dog can become a service dog,” Joy said. “You know, there's certain personality traits, certain intellect traits with dogs that you look for.”

Another available resource at the event was At Ease USA, a nonprofit organization focused on getting active military and veterans access to therapeutic support and confidential trauma treatment. Joy said the AEU can also help in getting a service dog letter, which is required beforehand.

The last resource at the event was the JAVELAN, a First Responders Foundation program which connects trainers to military veterans and retired first responders to help train their intended service dogs. Founded in 2017, JAVELAN is short for Jack Assisting Veterans Enjoy Life Again.

JAVELAN co-founder Bob Dean talked about training and how much a service dog can change a life. Dean’s service dog, Duke, has saved his life multiple times as he was trained to smell for cardiac problems, such as heart attacks, before they occur.

The Grand Island Army Recruiting office attended as well, bringing cornhole boards for attendees to play at the event. The SVA also had a booth to sell chips and bottled water to participants.

With Freedom Paws educating the community about service dogs, it might be easier for veterans to decide whether or not they need one in their life.

“What is a service dog?” Joy said. “Yes, they're a constant companion, but they're also a specifically trained constant companion, who technically is no different than crutches or a wheelchair.”