Grand Island faces federal downgrade of metropolitan area status

According to the OMB project summary: “OMB establishes and maintains these areas solely for statistical purposes. In reviewing and revising these areas, OMB does not take into account or attempt to anticipate any public or private sector nonstatistical uses that may be made of the delineations.”

It adds, “These areas are not designed to serve as a general-purpose geographic framework applicable for nonstatistical activities or for use in program funding formulas.”

The city is eligible for federal dollars based on its population. For example, community development block grants are determined by population.

“Lots of federal and state programs are tied to the MSA designations,” Nabity said. “Others are tied to the total population, and when you reach a certain population, usually 50,000 people, certain things are triggered, like a requirement to form a Metropolitan Planning Organization for transportation planning.”

Cities with populations of more than 50,000 are required to have an MPO.

Andres Gomez, MPO program manager, said the MPO would not be affected by a change in MSA status.