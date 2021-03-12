Grand Island faces federal downgrade of metropolitan area status

Grand Island could lose its status as a metropolitan statistical area.
The White House Office of Management and Budget is considering changing the definition of a metropolitan statistical area from an area with a population of 50,000 people to 100,000.
More than 250 counties across the country would be affected, including such cities as Rapid City, S.D., and Bismarck, N.D.
Grand Island is the only MSA in Nebraska that would be affected by this change.
“If this were to be approved it would change the statistical data that is collected for Grand Island, the three counties that are included in our MSA, and for other MSAs in the country,” Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity said.
This change has been proposed before, the last time in 2014, Nabity said.
It is not known what the change would mean for federal funding opportunities for Grand Island and other MSAs, city Finance Director Patrick Brown said.
“I don’t know too much about it,” Brown said. “It does concern me if we do lose out on some funding. Without further investigation, it’s hard to know at this point.”
He added, “Until there’s a little more traction on this, we’re not overly concerned. But we are keeping an eye out, that’s for sure.”
According to the OMB project summary: “OMB establishes and maintains these areas solely for statistical purposes. In reviewing and revising these areas, OMB does not take into account or attempt to anticipate any public or private sector nonstatistical uses that may be made of the delineations.”
It adds, “These areas are not designed to serve as a general-purpose geographic framework applicable for nonstatistical activities or for use in program funding formulas.”
The city is eligible for federal dollars based on its population. For example, community development block grants are determined by population.
“Lots of federal and state programs are tied to the MSA designations,” Nabity said. “Others are tied to the total population, and when you reach a certain population, usually 50,000 people, certain things are triggered, like a requirement to form a Metropolitan Planning Organization for transportation planning.”
Cities with populations of more than 50,000 are required to have an MPO.
Andres Gomez, MPO program manager, said the MPO would not be affected by a change in MSA status.
“The way MPOs function is, Congress can make changes, but based on what we know today, the MSA shouldn’t have an impact on the MPO,” Gomez said. “This isn’t final. They’re just, right now, asking for comments. At this point, we don’t know how it will impact us if they change to the new criteria.”
He added, “As long as our area stays within 50,000 (people) or greater, with the new criteria, we should be OK.”
Public comments to the Metropolitan and Micropolitan Statistical Area Standards Review Committee of the Office of Management and Budget can be submitted through March 19 at https://www.regulations.gov/document/OMB-2021-0001-0001/comment.