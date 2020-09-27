Grand Island family business has new location, new owner and a vision for the future

Earlier this year, his daughter purchased the company from her father.

“He was looking to retire and I have been involved with the business for quite some time,” she said. “I wanted to reinvest back into my father, my community and the business.”

In a move to expand and grow the business, she moved its offices from Downtown Grand Island to the new location on Old Potash. With the move, the business has more room, better parking and an outdoor display of the monuments the company sells. They officially relocated in mid-June.

She said the move also allowed for more room for her vision to develop Monument Advisors with a community driven focus. Learning from her father’s 40-years of experience in the business, along with her business expertises as an entrepreneur who owns and operates several other businesses, Lepler said she wants to continue to focus and improve the quality and service the company is known for and continue to diversify and expand the company.

“Monument Advisors hopes to bring quality options and raise the bar across the Midwest memorial industry with your help and support,” she said.