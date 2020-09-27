Grand Island family business has new location, new owner and a vision for the future

Monument Advisors of Grand Island has a new owner and a new location.
Kelli Lepler has taken over ownership of the business from her father, Alan Lepler, and moved from its former Railside District location to 2524 W. Old Potash Highway.
Monument Advisors is a Nebraska-based Rock of Ages dealer, multi-source provider, retailer, designer, builder and installer, and offers other related natural stone services.
“We are a Nebraska family-owned faith-based company,” said Kelli Lepler.
The business was founded by Alan Lepler, who started in the memorial industry in 1980 with Watertown Monument Works in his hometown Watertown, S.D., where he took on the challenge of learning and growing the company into multiple states.
Lepler moved with his family to Nebraska through the purchase of Norfolk Memorials in Norfolk then Desch-Paine Memorials in Grand Island. Watertown Monument Works later sold to the largest quarrier, manufacturer and retailer in the world, Rock of Ages of Vermont.
Lepler transitioned with the sale to manage its new Midwest division. Several years later Rock of Ages sold its retail locations to Sunburst Memorials of Minnesota and converted to a selective dealership model instead.
Lepler remained with Sunburst for a limited time through the transition then opened Monument Advisors nearly a decade ago, as Nebraska’s only Rock of Ages dealer and multi-source provider.
Earlier this year, his daughter purchased the company from her father.
“He was looking to retire and I have been involved with the business for quite some time,” she said. “I wanted to reinvest back into my father, my community and the business.”
In a move to expand and grow the business, she moved its offices from Downtown Grand Island to the new location on Old Potash. With the move, the business has more room, better parking and an outdoor display of the monuments the company sells. They officially relocated in mid-June.
She said the move also allowed for more room for her vision to develop Monument Advisors with a community driven focus. Learning from her father’s 40-years of experience in the business, along with her business expertises as an entrepreneur who owns and operates several other businesses, Lepler said she wants to continue to focus and improve the quality and service the company is known for and continue to diversify and expand the company.
“Monument Advisors hopes to bring quality options and raise the bar across the Midwest memorial industry with your help and support,” she said.
Prior to purchasing the business from her father, Lepler helped with the marketing. Now, her daughter helps with the marketing and strengthening the family ties to the business.
“I saw an opportunity,” she said about purchasing the family business. “I always wanted to be involved in the business. Growing up and having a father who did that for a living, it is very rewarding. It is an opportunity to help other people and be involved in the community.”
Lepler said Monument Advisors offers a “superior warranty and product guarantee than any industry standard.”
“Quality, craftsmanship and service are of our utmost importance,” she said. “Our current installation and service area is Nebraska and we partner with other qualified dealers outside the state.”
When it comes to the personalize service that Monument Advisors had developed a reputation for, Lepler said they meet with families in their office, at their home, at the funeral home or other place of their choosing, including video conferencing via Zoom.
“We help them custom design a place to go for reminiscing fond memories,” she said.
Lepler said options are available for many different purposes, whether it be a monument, marker, benches, statues, mausoleums, bronze, lawn and garden, civic and government memorials, pet memorials and precision products.
She said there are cremation and standard burial offerings, along with special financing options available upon request for stones and cemetery spaces. Restorative and resetting projects are welcome. They also offer infant death grant assistance and non-profit giving back programs.
Lepler said the company also has a shop in Grand Island, where they make and work on the monuments they sell.
“We buy monuments and we also make them,” she said. “We really pride ourselves in only selling a quality product and using real craftsmanship.”
Lepler said their focus is to meet the wants and needs of the people and communities they serve across Nebraska.
“Our goal is to raise the bar in the memorial industry by offering superior warranties, better quality, sustainability, craftsmanship, selection options, business diversification, payment options, and additional services across the state,” she said. “With local and regional support we hope to grow across the state. We strive to operate with integrity using a family and faith based business practice model.”
Lepler said Monument Advisors understand that for most of their clients, buying a monument is a “once in a lifetime purchase.”
“We want our clients to have the peace of mind that they made a wise choice when they placed their confidence in us,” she said. “If fact, it is rare today, we warranty and guarantee our work and the products we sale because our clients and their loved ones are important to us and deserve to be remembered.”
Lepler said her vision is to grow the company locally and regionally.
“I hope to expand, diversify and create more jobs locally and across the state,” she said. “We have a team of eight now and have now added several currently open positions locally and several within 120 miles. I am multi-lingual, welcome all faiths, backgrounds and situations. Everyone deserves to be remembered.”
“We encourage you plan ahead to help alleviate the stress upon your family during the difficult emotional time if possible,” Lepler said.
For more information about Monument Advisors, visit its website (which is currently under development) at www.monumentadvisors.org, or call 308-675-1520.
