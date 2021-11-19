Grand Island family donates Railside Christmas tree as tribute to parents

The children of the James F. and Anna Mae Cochnar provided the tree for this year’s Railside Christmas because its' something their parents would have done.
The Colorado blue spruce, now set up in Railside Plaza, long stood in front of the Cochnar home at 517 W. Fifth St. The 43-year-old tree was starting to cause problems at the house.
“So we decided to donate it rather than have it just cut down because it always brought joy to my parents to do things like that for others,” said Kathy Cochnar, one of eight children of the late James F. and Anna Mae Cochnar.
The evergreen “has a lot of special memories for us all because we were always taking pictures by that tree,” Kathy Cochnar said.
A few generations posed next to the tree.
Every year, the Cochnars put Christmas lights on the big tree. The house is right across the street from Trinity United Methodist Church.
The Cochnars would “decorate that side of the house with a lot of Christmas decorations just so the people going to the church and people driving by would get to enjoy it,” Kathy said. “They even hired a boom truck for a few years to get clear to the top of the tree to put the lights on it.”
Kathy and her sister, Connie, have purchased the house. They’re now renovating it before moving in.
They found that mold had started to grow on the side of the house near the tree, and its roots were causing problems in the pipes underground.
Their brother, Joe, called the city this summer and asked that it be considered as the Christmas tree. The Cochnars are glad that it was picked.
“We’re doing it as a tribute to Mom and Dad because that’s something they would have done — is give,” Kathy said. The family wanted to make sure “it wasn’t just cut down, cut up and thrown away.”
On Nov. 12, city workers cut down the tree and took it to Railside Plaza.
Kathy Cochnar and her great-nephew watched the workers cut down the tree and took photos. They then followed the crew downtown and watched workers erect the tree.
The Cochnars will be well-represented at tonight’s tree-lighting ceremony. They’ll have 22 or 23 family members present, including two coming from Arizona.