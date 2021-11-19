Grand Island family donates Railside Christmas tree as tribute to parents

The children of the James F. and Anna Mae Cochnar provided the tree for this year’s Railside Christmas because its' something their parents would have done.

The Colorado blue spruce, now set up in Railside Plaza, long stood in front of the Cochnar home at 517 W. Fifth St. The 43-year-old tree was starting to cause problems at the house.

“So we decided to donate it rather than have it just cut down because it always brought joy to my parents to do things like that for others,” said Kathy Cochnar, one of eight children of the late James F. and Anna Mae Cochnar.

The evergreen “has a lot of special memories for us all because we were always taking pictures by that tree,” Kathy Cochnar said.

A few generations posed next to the tree.

Every year, the Cochnars put Christmas lights on the big tree. The house is right across the street from Trinity United Methodist Church.

The Cochnars would “decorate that side of the house with a lot of Christmas decorations just so the people going to the church and people driving by would get to enjoy it,” Kathy said. “They even hired a boom truck for a few years to get clear to the top of the tree to put the lights on it.”