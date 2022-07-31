Grand Island family of accident victim not satisfied with verdict

Even though a jury found against them, supporters of Mohamed Farah feel something needs to be done.

Farah was seriously injured in a car accident in 2020, when he was 4. The Grand Island youth is now 6.

The accident occurred near the entrance to Grand Island Clinic, 2444 W. Faidley Ave., on March 19, 2020. Farah was on foot, on his way to entering the clinic. An accident report shows the driver of the vehicle was Michelle Spence, 52, of Lincoln.

Farah’s family brought a civil action against Spence in Hall County District Court, seeking financial compensation. On May 26 of this year, the jury found in favor of Spence.

Farah’s father, Habane Mohamed, feels that his son has been wronged. He and other supporters of the youngster demonstrated in front of the Hall County Courthouse on July 18.

Mohamed says money is not his concern. What he wants for his son, he says, is justice.

His little boy is not the same as he was before the accident, he says. Both of his legs were broken that day, leading to six operations. He also received deep skin abrasions, requiring a skin graft and extensive physical therapy.

Farah doesn’t walk as well as he used to, because one leg is shorter than the other. He sometimes feels pain when he plays, his father said.

Farah doesn’t sleep well and doesn’t have much of an appetite, his father said. His stomach sometimes swells up.

Farah used to be an active, normal boy, Habane Mohamed said. But he’s quieter and his energy level has changed.

“I need my child to have justice,” Habane Mohamed said through an interpreter.

Spence, he says, did not suffer any consequences for the accident.

Fardowso Abdi is Farah’s mother and Habane Mohamed’s wife.

Habane Mohamed stresses that money is not the family’s primary concern. Still, some of the signs at the July 18 demonstration pointed out that the family had incurred more than $350,000 in medical bills over the past two years.

The jury found that the plaintiffs had not met their burden of proof on their claims against Spence. Mark Porto of Grand Island, who represents Farah’s family, has appealed the verdict.

Spence’s attorney, Elizabeth Klingelhoefer of Kearney, would not comment on the case because the litigation is pending.

Porto says the accident created a “horrible situation” for Farah’s family.

“I’m doing everything I can to help him and the family,” he said.

Porto “totally” respects the family’s “passion about it, and their desire to get justice for their son,” he said.