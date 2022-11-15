 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island fire believed to have been set deliberately

  • Updated
Arson is believed to be the cause of a fire that caused $500 worth of damage to a house at 904 W. Division St. Sunday evening.

The fire damaged the deck of the house, which was occupied at the time. An investigation concluded the fire was set by an unknown person who fled the scene. Firefighters were called to the scene at about 6:40 p.m.

“The landing to the deck was kind of a total loss,” said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering.

“We do have a potential suspect,” Duering said. The suspect, who’s a juvenile, is an ex-boyfriend of one of the residents, Duering said.

