Grand Island fire chief praises department, community

By Jeff Bahr
During the last year, the Grand Island Fire Department has responded to about 900 patients who were experiencing COVID-like symptoms.
“Of those patients, our ambulances transported nearly 400 to local hospitals,” Fire Chief Cory Schmidt said Tuesday in a broadcast from City Hall.
“Much like our community, Grand Island Fire Department personnel were hit hard by COVID,” Schmidt said. “Twenty-two out of 63 shift personnel were infected with COVID. In addition to those infected, another 17 personnel had to be quarantined due to a significant exposure to COVID. In total, during the last 12 months, nearly 62% of Grand Island Fire Department firefighters were personally impacted by COVID.”
The firefighters responded well to the challenges, Schmidt said. He expressed his “sincere gratitude and pride to be associated with such a great group of professional and dedicated people who make up the Grand Island Fire Department. As a group, they have consistently stepped forward when faced with a challenge, and asked how can we help?
“During the pandemic, they responded the same way. Despite the multiple changes in policy, isolation, working multiple shifts, extra workload, fear of becoming sick or even worse — fear of getting a loved one sick — I did not hear a single complaint,” Schmidt said. “As a group, they continued to come to work and serve the public at an extremely high level.
“Despite a record number of emergencies in 2020, your calls for help were answered with the same level of compassion by individuals who have a passion to serve — the same level that you have come to expect over the years. The men and women of the Grand Island Fire Department are truly an amazing group,” Schmidt said.
During the last year, the department made many operational changes “to ensure our personnel remained healthy,” he said. “These changes were crucial to help ensure our firefighters were able to report for duty and ultimately be ready for your fire or EMS needs.”
The changes included daily operational briefings, employee health screenings, the mandatory wearing of face coverings, increased cleaning and disinfecting, the closure of fire stations to non-essential personnel and limited interaction between crews and workers from different fire stations.
The department also mandated the wearing of respirators or face masks on all emergency calls and the wearing of surgical or isolation gowns on all COVID-suspected calls.
“Many of these changes required additional resources, some of which were extremely limited or even unavailable,” Schmidt said. “Early on, we were very concerned with maintaining an adequate supply of surgical gowns, facemasks, N-95 respirators, cleaning supplies, disinfecting equipment and other key items.”
In order to acquire the much-needed supplies, the Fire Department relied heavily on the support of Mayor Roger Steele and other city administrators, Schmidt said.
“We were told to do whatever it takes to keep our personnel safe and to be ready to serve the community,” he said. “Because of their support, the Grand Island Fire Department was able to make emergency purchases of electrostatic disinfecting guns, ultraviolet lights, respiratory filter cartridges, disinfecting supplies and other essential items.”
The department also relied on partnerships with outside agencies “to extend or supplement our limited supply of personal protective equipment,” he said.
Some of that support came from the Grand Island Surgery Center. “Their staff graciously offered to disinfect our N-95 masks, which greatly increased the use of the N-95 masks from a single use to multiple uses, and this extended our inventory,” he said.
The Central District Health Department was another great partner, Schmidt said. “Despite the nationwide shortages, they were able to keep us supplied with just the right amount of masks, gowns and other important items to allow us to safely perform our duties.”
Schmidt also mentioned the good support the department has received from the public.
“Although the Grand Island Fire Department is typically the one who serves the public, during the last 12 months we were often served by you, the community,” he said. “I can’t begin to name all those that showed us kindness and generosity by dropping off donations such as handmade face coverings, disinfecting supplies and other much-needed items. Grand Island Fire Department crews were also treated to several meals provided by individuals, area churches and other generous organizations.”
In the almost 25 years Schmidt has been with the department, “the community has consistently shown us a high level of support,” he said. “Over the past 12 months, that support became even stronger and more obvious. I personally consider the support shown by the community to be overwhelming, and it was much-appreciated.”
Because of the high risk of firefighters being infected with COVID-19, GIFD personnel were part of the first group to be offered COVID vaccinations. “As a group, over 80% of our personnel have received both doses of the vaccination,” Schmidt said. “This high vaccination rate will go a long way to ensuring that the GIFD staff remain healthy and ready to serve you.”
In addition to transporting people within the city, GIFD ambulances transported several patients from CHI St. Francis to Lincoln and Omaha hospitals to try to make sure local hospitals didn’t exceed their capacity, Schmidt said.