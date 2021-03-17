Grand Island fire chief praises department, community

In order to acquire the much-needed supplies, the Fire Department relied heavily on the support of Mayor Roger Steele and other city administrators, Schmidt said.

“We were told to do whatever it takes to keep our personnel safe and to be ready to serve the community,” he said. “Because of their support, the Grand Island Fire Department was able to make emergency purchases of electrostatic disinfecting guns, ultraviolet lights, respiratory filter cartridges, disinfecting supplies and other essential items.”

The department also relied on partnerships with outside agencies “to extend or supplement our limited supply of personal protective equipment,” he said.

Some of that support came from the Grand Island Surgery Center. “Their staff graciously offered to disinfect our N-95 masks, which greatly increased the use of the N-95 masks from a single use to multiple uses, and this extended our inventory,” he said.

The Central District Health Department was another great partner, Schmidt said. “Despite the nationwide shortages, they were able to keep us supplied with just the right amount of masks, gowns and other important items to allow us to safely perform our duties.”

Schmidt also mentioned the good support the department has received from the public.