Grand Island Fire Department battles large residential fire

Crews battle a fire on Midaro Road in Grand Island.
Grand Island Fire Department was called to a house fire Monday morning on Midaro Road in Grand Island.
The Grand Island Fire Department described it as "a large residential fire."
A home was destroyed. We're awaiting additional details from the fire department. Stay with TheIndependent.com for updates.
