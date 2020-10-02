Grand Island Fire Department called to Grand Island High School for smoke odor Thursday

Grand Island Senior High is smoke free, despite a fire call to investigate smoke in the school.

Ed Carlin, Grand Island Fire Battalion chief, said fire crews were called to GISH around noon Thursday after the high school had its automatic alarms go off with the smoke detector. He said there was “a slight odor” of smoke in an area of the school, but neither fire nor smoke was observed.

“We believe it was a mechanical malfunction of some equipment and maintenance is looking into it,” Carlin said.

He added fire crews were only on scene for about 20 minutes before students and staff were given the all clear to resume the school day.