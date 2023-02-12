As the number of emergency calls increases each year, the Grand Island Fire Department has found a couple of ways to deal with those calls more efficiently.

Over the last 10 years, the number of 911 calls GIFD receives has increased by an average of 6.14% each year.

In 2022, the number of calls increased by 14.6% over the previous year. Calls rose from 6,692 in 2021 to 7,668 in 2022.

Those numbers consist of both fire and medical calls. Medical calls are handled by EMS, or emergency medical service personnel.

Most calls GIFD receives are medical in nature. In 2022, 80% were EMS calls and 20% involved fire. The year before, the ratio was 79% to 21%.

Even though things get busier every year for GIFD, the number of total responses by fire engines in 2022 actually dropped slightly, notes Fire Chief Cory Schmidt.

Fire engine companies respond to fires and the more serious medical calls.

In 2022, the department implemented a couple of new systems. One is called ProQA, a software system used by local dispatchers. That system allows dispatchers to prioritize medical calls. In the past, dispatchers used flip cards to pose questions to people with medical issues.

With the new system, they ask a longer series of questions to help determine how serious the condition is. Under ProQA, “our dispatchers are sorting those calls out a little bit differently and our engines are going on fewer medical responses,” Schmidt said.

In recent years, engine companies were going on "more and more medical calls,” Schmidt said. They were possibly responding to some calls “where they didn't need to be there,” Schmidt said.

The new system is “doing a better job sorting out the more serious calls from the less serious,” he said.

Another new system sends fire engines to homes in a smarter way.

In the past, responses were made by an engine company based in the same district as the home that requires emergency service. But now, if there’s an engine that’s closer to the home at the time, it goes instead.

That system has improved response time, Schmidt said.

The changes have also led to a slight drop in recalls. In a recall, off-duty personnel are asked to report back to the station because of a surplus of emergency calls. Recalls dropped from 71 in 2021 to 66 in 2022.

Because fewer engines are going on medical calls, more are available to handle the other calls.

Call volume increases each year for several reasons.

The city is growing. Another reason, Schmidt surmises, is that Baby Boomers are getting older.

To some extent, medical calls are also increasing, Schmidt thinks, “from people not knowing how to access health care.”

In the past, if people had a personal physician, some medical issues GIFD now responds to were taken care of on the phone, Schmidt said. The physician would tell her patient it was nothing serious, or she would tell the person to come into the office.

“From what we hear, there’s more people that don’t know how to access that level of care, so at times we're the first phone call,” Schmidt said.

Aside from not having a personal physician, they might be uninsured. “They for whatever reason don't know what to do, so they call 911,” Schmidt said.

Firefighter/EMTs go on the call and try to determine if those people need to go to the hospital.

On medical calls in 2022, GIFD transported 80% of people to the hospital. On the other 20%, “we end up either treating them on scene or determining they that don't need any more care,” Schmidt said. When it’s determined that they don't need care, “we have them sign a form saying it’s not medically necessary for us to take them to the hospital," Schmidt said.

Car accident figures are included in those numbers. If five people are at an accident scene, for instance, three of them might need to be transported, and two of them don’t. Those numbers are figured into the 80-20% ratio.

It’s getting harder to find paramedics, so the department has decided to grow its own.

All Grand Island firefighters are at least EMTs. Now when new people are hired, the department is asking the new firefighters to become paramedics within three years.