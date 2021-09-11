Grand Island firefighters reflect on how their job has changed since 9/11

If he got a call, “I had to go do my job,” Schliep said. He couldn’t think about what was happening in New York.

Capt. Ryan Seaman of the Grand Island Fire Department was struck by the “selfless act” performed by the New York City firefighters.

“They put others before them,” and their brotherhood showed through in their actions, Seaman said.

“They were going to do anything to help other people, and it didn’t matter if it meant harm to them or not,” he said.

That was one of the bigger conclusions that Seaman drew from 9/11. He thought about “what firefighters do day in and day out, whether it’s a big city or Grand Island. We are there for the citizens,” he said.

Seaman, now 37, was a junior in high school when the towers came down.

He was sitting in calculus class at Republican Valley High School “when they told us they were going to have a TV downstairs in the common area because something had happened. So we went down there and watched the events unfold.”

At that point, Seaman didn’t know what he was going to do for a living. His father was a volunteer firefighter, and he had seen him at work.