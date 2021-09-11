Grand Island firefighters reflect on how their job has changed since 9/11

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Jason Schliep and other Grand Island firefighters were glued to a TV, watching the terrible events unfolding in New York City.
As first responders, they had a better idea of what was going on than most people.
Unable to use the elevators, the New York City firefighters headed up the stairs of the first tower.
A Grand Island Fire Department captain said, “Those guys are walking to their deaths.”
Most of the New York firefighters were carrying two extra bottles for their air packs. One bottle lasts 30 minutes at the most. “You might not even get 20 minutes if you’re working hard,” Schliep said.
So the firefighters knew the limitations their New York City brethren faced.
Watching the tragedy unfold, Schliep was initially sad. But then, like many other Americans, he became upset.
The attacks took the lives of many innocent people.
“And 343 of my brothers and sisters are dead because of that. So that kind of weighed on me,” he said.
A job to do
But Schliep knew he still had a job to do.
“I was still on duty in my town,” he said.
If he got a call, “I had to go do my job,” Schliep said. He couldn’t think about what was happening in New York.
Capt. Ryan Seaman of the Grand Island Fire Department was struck by the “selfless act” performed by the New York City firefighters.
“They put others before them,” and their brotherhood showed through in their actions, Seaman said.
“They were going to do anything to help other people, and it didn’t matter if it meant harm to them or not,” he said.
That was one of the bigger conclusions that Seaman drew from 9/11. He thought about “what firefighters do day in and day out, whether it’s a big city or Grand Island. We are there for the citizens,” he said.
Seaman, now 37, was a junior in high school when the towers came down.
He was sitting in calculus class at Republican Valley High School “when they told us they were going to have a TV downstairs in the common area because something had happened. So we went down there and watched the events unfold.”
At that point, Seaman didn’t know what he was going to do for a living. His father was a volunteer firefighter, and he had seen him at work.
The Sept. 11 rescue efforts brought a “little more light to the fire service,” Seaman said. He saw “what those guys did” and what their work meant to them.
“So I would say that it kind of pushed me toward the direction of looking more into it,” he said.
A friend’s father worked as a Denver firefighter.
Seaman talked to him about the profession.
He told him “just how great of a job it was,” being able to serve people and “the brotherhood that came along with it.”
Seaman has been a GIFD firefighter since 2009, and a captain since 2018. In May, he received the department’s Medal of Bravery for saving a woman’s life in a house fire.
Firefighting has changed
Grand Island Fire Chief Cory Schmidt said many things have changed in firefighting because of Sept. 11.
Funding opportunities are greater nationwide. A couple of the bigger grant programs “that the fire service uses to buy a variety of things came out of 9/11,” Schmidt said.
One is AFG, the Assistance to Firefighters Grants Program. The other is SAFER, which stands for Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grants.
“Those two grant programs have brought about literally millions of dollars to help better staff and equip local fire departments,” he said.
Quite a few fire code and building code changes have also come about because of 9/11, making buildings safer. Changes have been made in notification systems in multi-story buildings, Schmidt said. Stairway protection has improved.
Launched was the National Incident Management System, which has “really standardized how large incidents are handled by all the various agencies that are responding,” he said. Those agencies might be responding to a hurricane, a tornado or a large fire.
“It’s made different agencies able to talk to each other better,” Schmidt said.
Partly because of improved communication, fire departments are better suited to handle larger emergencies, he said.
The attacks of Sept. 11 showed that fire departments needed better training. More preparation was needed to deal with hazardous materials, terrorism and other potential disasters “that weren’t normally in our wheelhouse,” Schmidt said.
“It’s also increased our sense of awareness in general,” he said.
Twenty-five years ago, first responders would arrive at a scene and not really think that it could be something bigger than a fire.
Now they’ll ask themselves, “Could it be a terrorist act? Could there be something more going on here?”
Emphasis on training, equipment
Firefighters have taken a look at themselves and made sure they’re trained and ready to do their jobs at a high level, Schmidt said.
Sept. 11 “really made us think about things differently as a profession,” he said.
Improvements have been made to firefighters’ bunker gear and self-contained breathing apparatus. They now filter out particles better, and different materials are used to better protect firefighters. The improvements have “really made us just safer in general,” he said.
Schmidt was just getting off duty at Fire Station 3 when the first plane hit on Sept. 11, 2001.
Watching on TV, the firefighters initially felt a sense of shock because they “really didn’t understand what was taking place right in front of our eyes,” Schmidt said.
After they realized it was a terrorist attack, “We were on high alert. We didn’t know if there was something closer to home. We didn’t know if this was a widespread attack,” he said.
Fortunately, they didn’t have to respond to anything along those lines.
But it was obvious watching on television that “there was a lot of danger involved there. Three hundred and 43 people didn’t come back out, along with all the victims. It was just a terrible day,” Schmidt said.
Since then, several thousand more casualties have been linked to the medical effects of 9/11, he said.
Surge in patriotism
The tragedy caused a surge in patriotism and pride in our country, Schmidt said.
“I just think through all the tragedy it definitely brought the country together, and it made the fire service more professional and better prepared for events in the future,” Schmidt said.
It’s too bad that a tragedy had to bring about those positive changes.
“We sure wish it would have happened a different way,” he said.
Time marches on. Two-thirds of Grand Island’s current firefighters started work after Sept. 11, 2001. The department’s newest hire was born in 2001.
Schliep, 48, has been with the GIFD for 25 years. He is originally from St. Francis, Kan.
He grew up wanting to become a firefighter, because his father was.
Entering a burning building doesn’t bother him, because it’s his job.
“You don’t think about it,” he said.
When you can save someone or “save somebody’s house from burning completely down, that makes you feel good that you did a good job,” Schliep said.
Since 9/11, the public has had a greater appreciation for first responders.