Grand Island Five Points Intersection roundabout construction bid approved

Grand Island City Council Tuesday approved a big for the long-planned construction of a roundabout at Five Points intersection.

Three bids were received for the project at the intersection of State Street, Broadwell Avenue and Eddy Street, which were opened on Sept. 29.

Diamond Engineering Company had the lowest bid at $2,929,887.08.

Construction is expected to cost $2.93 million.

The project is estimated to cost $4.2 million overall, including engineering costs, with a city share of $1.6 million, of which $948,375 has been paid to date.

A start date for construction of March 2023 is planned, with completion in September 2023.

The aim of the project is to reduce incidences of crashes, reduce vehicle delay, improve the mobility of the traveling pedestrians and correcting "roadway geometric deficiencies," per the council agenda memo.

Grand Island Public Works Department applied for Nebraska Department of Transportation safety funds to help with the project, and was approved for federal funds available through the state.

As such, a maximum of 80% of the costs will be covered by the federal government with 20% paid for by the city.

The project consists of "geometric improvements" with a multi-lane roundabout, and will also "right size" the lane configuration to optimize safety and efficiency and meet Federal Highway Administration safety program requirements.

Mayor Roger Steele called the public works project "historic." A great deal of work goes into such endeavors, Steele said.

"The Five Points intersection and the improvements we're contemplating, that started back on Feb. 14, 2017, with a City Council resolution asking for a study about how we could improve the intersection," he said. "I didn't want to let it pass without saying it's a very important public works project that's been in the works for a long times these projects do take a long time."

Though the city’s intention has always been to improve safety at the intersection, the project has grown considerably since its start, Interim City Public Works Director Keith Kurz told The Independent in July.

The city originally wanted to replace the cable-span signals and old signage at the site, which were "out of standard." From looking at where to place signal poles and mast arms, the project began to also look at how the lanes were lined up and needed drainage improvements.

"It snowballed," said Kurz. "We started saying, 'We should look at the accident history at that intersection.' After that progressed we got to the point where we said, 'Maybe we should apply as a project through the state.'"

A roundabout will remedy other problems at the intersection.

For example, drivers are not supposed to left turn from Eddy onto State. They're supposed to go onto Broadway to turn left.

Council members Justin Scott, Michelle Fitzke, Vaughn Minton and Maggie Mendoza were absent from Tuesday's meeting.