Grand Island fourth-graders duplicate path of Oregon Trail

This has absolutely nothing to do with climate change, but the Rocky Mountains are taller than they were a year ago.

For the second year in a row, Newell Elementary fourth-graders covered a little more than three miles on foot Tuesday, pretending they were pioneers from 1849. For the purposes of their journey, Tornado Hill at Grand Island’s Ryder Park, serves as the Rocky Mountains.

Newell fourth-grade teacher Danielle Dudo had students go a little higher on Tornado Hill this year. So from their perspective, the Rockies were higher.

About 60 students took part in the event, which is meant to duplicate the Oregon Trail. The students break into groups of three or four, pushing about 15 shopping carts that are outfitted to look like covered wagons. The fourth-graders pushed the carts up the Tornado Hill path that sledders use during winter months. They then pull the carts down the hill, using a rope.

Dudo decided to send the students to a higher elevation this year “just to make it a little more of a challenge. We felt like last year they were too successful. So we wanted them to struggle a little bit more, and work a little bit harder as a team.”

The organizers opted for a little harder challenge “to see if they were up for it,” Dudo said.

This year, students were restricted to using only ropes to pull the carts down the hill. Last year, some of the students attached bandannas and clothing to the shopping carts. Because of the new rule, “It definitely was more of a challenge getting down the mountain,” Dudo said.

The students, from all three of Newell’s fourth-grade sections, departed from Newell shortly after 9 a.m. During the course of the day, the students were meant to be traveling from Independence, Missouri, to Oregon.

After descending the mountain, the kids had lunch and took a break at Ryder Park, which was meant to be Fort Laramie. Earlier, they stopped at Walnut Middle School, which served as Fort Kearny. At the fort, the kids played old-fashioned games, sang, danced and did pioneer-era chores.

The teachers also introduced students to about 15 locations and landmarks along the way.

“For instance, we went through the sandhills of Nebraska, which was an alleyway,” Dudo said. CHI St. Francis stood in for Chimney Rock.

Thirteenth and Faidley streets also had major significance. Each of those streets portrayed “one of the major rivers that the pioneers would have crossed,” Dudo said.

Newell students spent the past month and a half learning about the Oregon Trail — why people made the trek and the hardships they endured. They learned that about one in 10 people didn’t survive the trip. The students “experience firsthand what the pioneers actually went through to get to Oregon,” Dudo said.

The kids love the project, which also wears them out.

“We get back and they’re tired and exhausted,” Dudo said. But they’re also “super-excited,” she said.

Dudo’s son, a fifth-grader, took part last year “and he still talks about it today,” she said.

When the fourth-graders returned to school Tuesday, they were welcomed back by Newell second-graders. Those students will look forward to taking the trip themselves in two years, she said.

Newell brought the idea to Grand Island after Dudo saw the idea on Twitter. She then talked to two Kearney teachers who’d done the same thing.

A couple of years ago, the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation awarded the school $850 to buy supplies, which Newell plans to keep using every year. Developer Ray O’Connor provided the shopping carts, formerly used at Shopko, at an attractive price.

Even though rain and snow fell Monday, the Newell group knew they were making the trip Tuesday.

The adventure was originally scheduled for last Friday, but was postponed because of a gloomy forecast.

This time of year, school days are limited.

So, as bad as the weather looked Monday night, Dudo knew they were going Tuesday, no matter what.

“We told the kids to bundle up, dress warm,” she said.

The kids were cold Tuesday morning, but the temperature warmed up by the afternoon.

Besides, they were pushing covered wagons, which provided a handy place in which to throw unwanted clothing.

