 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Grand Island fraud cases involve sale of gold bars, romance scam

  • 0

Don't make it easy for thieves to steal your car. Make your vehicle less appealing and harder to access. Professional car thieves or joy-riders seek out vehicles that are easy to obtain.

 A Grand Island man told police he lost money in the purchase of gold bars.

 The man sent a check for $5,770 to an Arizona man in exchange for gold bars. The Arizona man cashed the check and is no longer communicating with the victim. The case is under investigation.

 In another recent case of theft, a woman told police last week she fell victim to a romance scheme between January of 2021 and Dec. 5 of this year.

 The woman gave the suspect about $15,000 over the past two years. The case is open.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jennifer Burr, 33

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Jennifer Marie Uldrich-Burr, 33, of Sioux Falls, S.D., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Avera McKennan …

Grover resigning Grand Island superintendent post

Grover resigning Grand Island superintendent post

Superintendent Tawana Grover will officially submit her resignation Monday, Dec. 12 regular session GIPS Board of Education meeting. If approved by the board, her resignation will be effective January 11, 2023.

Jan Moore, 82

Jan Moore, 82, of Grand Island, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Fallbrook Assisted Living in Lincoln.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Incredible humpback whale makes 3,000-mile migratory journey with broken spine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts