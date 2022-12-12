Grand Island fraud cases involve sale of gold bars, romance scam

A Grand Island man told police he lost money in the purchase of gold bars.

The man sent a check for $5,770 to an Arizona man in exchange for gold bars. The Arizona man cashed the check and is no longer communicating with the victim. The case is under investigation.

In another recent case of theft, a woman told police last week she fell victim to a romance scheme between January of 2021 and Dec. 5 of this year.

The woman gave the suspect about $15,000 over the past two years. The case is open.