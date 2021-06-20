 Skip to main content
Grand Island Games coming in July
Grand Island Games coming in July

072918_grand_island_games001_ac.JPG

Jon Jones with team 997 high steps through tires set up along an obstacle course during the 2018 Grand Island Games at Grand Island Senior High School’s Memorial Field Saturday. (Independent/Andrew Carpenean)

 Andrew Carpenean

The deadline for registering your Grand Island Games team is June 25.

Grand Island Games is an adult team Olympics-style community event to be held July 23 and 24. Participating teams can be made up of coworkers, neighborhoods, churches, service clubs, friends, and others. Events include sand volleyball, tug-of-war, combat archery, bowling, Pictionary, pickleball, Texas hold’em, scavenger hunt, obstacle course, spikeball and more.

The goal of this weekend event is to allow participants a chance to experience a wide variety of recreational activities, meet new people, build company pride, promote community unity, and have some good, old-fashioned fun.

All participants will receive a free team t-shirt and dinner at the awards ceremony. Top teams and individual finishers will also receive awards.

The fee is $20 per participant. To access registration forms visit the Grand Island Games website at www.giparks.com/gig.

For more information, call Grand Island Parks and Recreation Office at 308-385-5444, ext. 290.

Tags

