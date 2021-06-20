Grand Island Games coming in July

The deadline for registering your Grand Island Games team is June 25.

Grand Island Games is an adult team Olympics-style community event to be held July 23 and 24. Participating teams can be made up of coworkers, neighborhoods, churches, service clubs, friends, and others. Events include sand volleyball, tug-of-war, combat archery, bowling, Pictionary, pickleball, Texas hold’em, scavenger hunt, obstacle course, spikeball and more.

The goal of this weekend event is to allow participants a chance to experience a wide variety of recreational activities, meet new people, build company pride, promote community unity, and have some good, old-fashioned fun.

All participants will receive a free team t-shirt and dinner at the awards ceremony. Top teams and individual finishers will also receive awards.

The fee is $20 per participant. To access registration forms visit the Grand Island Games website at www.giparks.com/gig.

For more information, call Grand Island Parks and Recreation Office at 308-385-5444, ext. 290.