Grand Island Games team registration deadline nearing

The deadline for registering a Grand Island Games team is July 1.

Grand Island Games is an adult team Olympics-style community event planned for July 28 to 30. Participating teams can be made up of coworkers, neighborhoods, churches, service clubs, friends and others. GIG events include sand volleyball, tug-of-war, combat archery, bowling, GIG Bowl, pickleball, Texas hold’em, scavenger hunt, obstacle course, spikeball and more.

The goal of the weekend event is to allow participants a chance to experience a wide variety of recreation activities, meet new people, build company pride, promote community unity and have some good old-fashioned fun.

All GIG participants will receive a free team T-shirt and dinner at the awards ceremony. Top teams and individual finishers will also receive awards.

The fee is $20 per participant. To access registration forms, visit the GIG website at www.giparks.com/gig.

For more information call the Grand Island Parks & Recreation office at 308-389-0298.

