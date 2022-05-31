Grand Island GAR cemetery filled with stones, stories

Every headstone in Grand Island Cemetery has a story — the story of a person, event, milestone, life and, of course, death.

Tucked away at the very southwest end is a cemetery within a cemetery.

The Grand Army of the Republic (GAR)-Lyon Post Cemetery, once split from Grand Island Cemetery as we know it, was once a separate five-acre plot meant for American Civil War Veterans and their families.

“By the 1870s, we had so many former Union soldiers that were here, GAR was able to establish their organization,” said Michelle Setlik, vice president of the Hall County Historical Society.

By Dec. 13, 1884, enough GAR veterans and their families lived in the area the organization dedicated a cemetery specifically for GAR members and their families to rest.

Civil War homesteaders’ graves are also spread throughout the cemetery, Setlik said. Most are of Union soldiers, including within the GAR section.

The absence of Confederate graves — and settlers in Grand Island — is due in part by Homestead Act regulations, Setlik said.

“Union soldiers were the only ones that were able to claim land under the Homestead Act. Confederates had born arms against the United States, so they were declared ineligible.”

Still, there are a couple Confederate graves in the cemetery outside GAR section’s borders.

Union soldiers of color are represented, “scattered,” in Grand Island Cemetery’s main area.

“We had a lot of African American settlers who were homesteaders that had served in the Union Army,” Setlik said.

It is possible some soldiers from the infantry are buried within Grand Island’s GAR cemetery, too, as the GAR was not segregated.

“Black veterans took part in Memorial Day ceremonies, marched at GAR encampments, organized Emancipation celebrations and regularly used public spaces to physically represent their part in the nation’s deliverance,” according to Mitch Kachun in the Civil War Book Review.

In Nebraska, while discrimination between white soldiers and soldiers of color was likely, “they would not be segregated from their comrades in death,” according to Richard Evans Keyes thesis, “This Great Fraternity.”

A fraternity, indeed, Setlik indicated.

The soldiers themselves were part of a tight-knit group within the community, having encampments not unlike large-scale military camps, to spend time together and commemorate, she said.

“They would come and camp out … have time together to talk about their memories and enjoy each other’s company.”

And share the pain inside and out they endured, Setlik indicated.

“(It was to) be together with those people who had been through a pretty horrific experience.”

By 1885, what was likely one of Grand Island’s first United States war memorials was ready for “decoration day,” according to a May 30, 1885, edition of the Grand Island Independent.

“The GAR boys were out at the cemetery yesterday and built a memorial mound which will be covered with flowers decoration day, in memory of the honored soldiers dead who sleep in the graves on southern battle fields.”

Throughout the GAR cemetery itself, the graves were taken care of by their own, Setlik said.

“The leadership from the GAR would put out a call for people to come to the cemetery and help get ready, so that was the responsibility of the membership.”

Within GAR cemetery borders, the souls of a few well-known area names are buried: Hall, Abbott, Mayhew … some soldiers, others family members.

A total of 706 people are buried in Grand Island’s GAR-Lyon Post Cemetery — some not well known, but each has a story.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

