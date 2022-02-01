Grand Island garage a total loss in Sunday night fire

Sparks from a firepit are being blamed for a Sunday night fire that totaled a garage at 1009 W. Louise St.

Grand Island firefighters estimate the damage to the detached garage at $20,000.

The fire was caused by a “not fully extinguished recreational firepit,” said Battalion Chief Scott Kuehl of the Grand Island Fire Department.

Sparks from the firepit caught the outside of the garage on fire. The garage was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at about 10 p.m.

It took 15 to 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze, Kuehl said.

No one was injured or displaced.

According to real estate records, the home is owned by Marjun LLC.

The fire caused minor exterior damage to the home at 1009 W. Louise and the neighboring house at 1017 W. Louise, Kuehl said.