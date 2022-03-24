Grand Island garage withstands one blow, but not two

A moving vehicle dealt a punishing blow Saturday night to a garage at 505 W. John St.

And Tuesday’s heavy winds finished it off.

A man was arrested after a car drove into the garage at about 11 p.m. Saturday. The garage is behind a two-story house at the intersection of West John and South Locust streets.

The car, which was heading north of Locust, hit a portion of the garage, as well as a fence, a swingset and the back porch, which is made of brick.

After that accident, the garage was “ready to fall,” said Christian Castorena, one of seven people who live in the house.

Three days later, the garage caved in, surrendering to winds that gusted up to 62 mph.

Castorena’s family, who rents the house, didn’t know what they were going to do with the badly damaged garage. “The wind kind of decided for us,” he said Wednesday.

The people inside the house at the time heard a “loud thud” when the car hit the garage Saturday night, Castorena said.

Four people were traveling inside the Chevrolet automobile, Castorena said. One of the people, Levi Escobar-Reyes, was arrested on two warrants, one from Hall and one from Buffalo County.

Grand Island Police say a THC vaping pen also was allegedly found on his person

The suspect, a 23-year-old Grand Island man, is sometimes known as Levi E. Escobar.

On Monday, he pleaded no contest to possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, first offense. He was released on a personal recognizance bond, and will be sentenced April 12.

A Nissan 350Z, which was inside the garage, was damaged. When the garage collapsed Tuesday, it damaged a power line.

Except for the foundation, all traces of the garage are now gone. Workers collected the debris Tuesday, and hauled it away Wednesday.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.