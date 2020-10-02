Grand Island gets $50K tourism grant for crane migration season

The sandhill cranes no doubt will come again, and Grand Island is getting ready for them.

Nebraska Tourism Commission has awarded a $50,000 grant to Grand Island/Hall County Convention & Visitors Bureau for the spring 2021 tourism season.

“We’re not sure with the COVID era, going forward, what it’s going to look like this year,” CVB Executive Director Brad Mellema said Thursday. “We know the cranes are coming. They’re not affected by it. They’ll be here. But what would that guest experience look like?”

The impact of sandhill crane tourism on the economy of not only Grand Island, but central Nebraska, has been “significant and substantial,” according to studies done by University of Nebraska at Kearney, Mellema said.

CVB is working with partners in Hastings, Kearney and North Platte, along with the National Audubon Society, Nebraska Crane Trust and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to put together a common marketing plan to bring people to the area next spring.

Self-guided tours will be a part of the plan.

Continuing to attract tourists for the seasonal event is important, Mellema said during a GITV broadcast Thursday from Grand Island City Hall.