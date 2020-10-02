Grand Island gets $50K tourism grant for crane migration season

The sandhill cranes no doubt will come again, and Grand Island is getting ready for them.
Nebraska Tourism Commission has awarded a $50,000 grant to Grand Island/Hall County Convention & Visitors Bureau for the spring 2021 tourism season.
“We’re not sure with the COVID era, going forward, what it’s going to look like this year,” CVB Executive Director Brad Mellema said Thursday. “We know the cranes are coming. They’re not affected by it. They’ll be here. But what would that guest experience look like?”
The impact of sandhill crane tourism on the economy of not only Grand Island, but central Nebraska, has been “significant and substantial,” according to studies done by University of Nebraska at Kearney, Mellema said.
CVB is working with partners in Hastings, Kearney and North Platte, along with the National Audubon Society, Nebraska Crane Trust and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to put together a common marketing plan to bring people to the area next spring.
Self-guided tours will be a part of the plan.
Continuing to attract tourists for the seasonal event is important, Mellema said during a GITV broadcast Thursday from Grand Island City Hall.
“It is not unusual to get all 50 states, and 20, 30, 40 countries or more that will come to our area to see that,” he said.
Western stock coming to G.I.
Mellema also shared information on Thursday about the new livestock show coming to the city in January.
Grand Island will be hosting a version of the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo, which was canceled for 2021 in Denver because of the pandemic.
The Nebraskan Livestock Show will be held at Fonner Park.
“Grand Island recognized an opportunity here that we were able to potentially host that event,” Mellema said.
Grand Island Livestock Complex Authority reached out to National Western leadership with a neighborly invitation to continue the event’s 90-year legacy here this year.
“We’re not hosting the National Western — that’s only a Denver show — but a show that has a level of cooperation with the National Western has been created,” Mellema said.
Planning is underway for the event.
“As of today, we have a number of cattle breeds that have committed to come to that show,” Mellema said, “and we’re in the middle of discerning and figuring out who all will do that, so we can determine the size and scope of the show.”
For more information about the new event, visit www.thenebraskan.org.
Mayor Roger Steele applauded National Western for bringing a livestock show to Grand Island during Thursday’s broadcast.
“(That) is a huge announcement. It will be a huge event for the city of Grand Island,” Steele said. “I know because of the work ethic of so many people in Grand Island that we’re going to have more exciting announcements in the future.”
He praised Grand Island CVB for its efforts through the pandemic.
“Visitors strengthen our local economy and quality of life,” Steele said. “(Mellema and CVB staff) understand that difficult times can be turned into opportunities where we can redirect our efforts toward a better future.”
He added, “We create opportunities for Grand Island even during difficult times.”
Grand Island has remained resilient, Steele said.
“Difficult times provide an opportunity to plan new ways for our city to prosper,” he said. “While handling the crisis at the moment is important, we at the city are thinking about the long term because the pandemic will not be with us forever.”
