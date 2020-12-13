 Skip to main content
Grand Island gets 6.4 inches of snow
The snowstorm Friday and Saturday brought 6.4 inches of snow to Grand Island and 5.1 inches to Hastings.

Those totals were accurate as of Saturday morning.

Other snow amounts included 6 inches in Osceola, 2.5 inches in Minden, an inch in Loup City, 4.3 inches in York and 3 inches in Clay Center. Greeley received a trace.

The forecast for today is sunny and seasonably cool for most areas, says the National Weather Service in Hastings. Locations that have the deepest snow cover will stay the coolest. Highs will range from the mid-30s to near 40.

