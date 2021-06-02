Grand Island gets first wave of American Rescue Plan funds

City of Grand Island has received American Rescue Plan stimulus funds.
Grand Island is getting $10.66 million with half the amount ($5.33 million) distributed this year and the second half to be distributed in May 2022.
The city received the first half of the ARP funds on May 10, Finance Director Patrick Brown told the City Council at its May 25 meeting.
The federal stimulus act was signed March 11 by President Joe Biden.
The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provide eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments with an infusion of resources to meet pandemic response needs and rebuild a stronger and more equitable economy as the country recovers.
According to federal guidelines, the funds can be used to:
-- Support public health expenditures, such as COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral health care, and certain public health and safety staff;
-- Address negative economic impact caused by the public health emergency, including economic harms to workers, households, small businesses, impacted industries and the public sector;
-- Replace lost public sector revenue;
-- Provide premium pay for essential workers, meaning a worker can be supplemented up to $25 per hour, Brown said;
-- Invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
The funds primarily will go toward projects that are one-time expenditures.
“You can’t spend it on operations or paying for people,” Brown said.
Grand Island City Council members have not made any decisions yet on how to spend the funds. The city must report its decisions to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
“The U.S. Treasury was the entity that issued the interim final rules on what the ARP funds could be spent on, so they would be the entity that makes sure it’s spent on appropriate items,” Brown told The Independent.
The city has until Dec. 31, 2026, to expend the funds, but the U.S. Treasury must be notified by Dec. 31, 2024, how the funds are going to be spent.
“If it’s a sewer project that you want, they understand that there’s engineering and things don’t happen overnight,” Brown said, “so they give you the two-year cushion.”
He added, “There’s going to be a lot of reporting and watching these funds.”
ARP funds cannot be used to benefit property taxes, Brown told council members.
“It’s specifically not allowed for any sort of tax relief,” he explained.
Nebraska will receive a total of $4.1 billion in ARP funds.
Hall County is getting $11.9 million in American Rescue Plan stimulus dollars.
Other local ARP allocations include:
-- Hamilton County, $1.81 million
-- Merrick County, $1.5 million
-- Alda, $110,000
-- Aurora, $770,000
-- Cairo, $130,000
-- Chapman, $50,000
-- Doniphan, $140,000
-- Hastings, $4.17 million
-- Wood River, $230,000
The funds come as the city of Grand Island is starting to work on the 2021-22 budget. Department budgets were submitted in May and are being reviewed by the city.
The final city budget is expected to be completed and submitted to the state in September.
A council study session is scheduled for June 29 to discuss how to use the ARP funds.