Grand Island gets first wave of American Rescue Plan funds

-- Invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

The funds primarily will go toward projects that are one-time expenditures.

“You can’t spend it on operations or paying for people,” Brown said.

Grand Island City Council members have not made any decisions yet on how to spend the funds. The city must report its decisions to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

“The U.S. Treasury was the entity that issued the interim final rules on what the ARP funds could be spent on, so they would be the entity that makes sure it’s spent on appropriate items,” Brown told The Independent.

The city has until Dec. 31, 2026, to expend the funds, but the U.S. Treasury must be notified by Dec. 31, 2024, how the funds are going to be spent.

“If it’s a sewer project that you want, they understand that there’s engineering and things don’t happen overnight,” Brown said, “so they give you the two-year cushion.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He added, “There’s going to be a lot of reporting and watching these funds.”

ARP funds cannot be used to benefit property taxes, Brown told council members.