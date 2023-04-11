A 6-year-old Grand Island girl was seriously injured in an April 2 accident near Shady Bend Road and Shady Bend Lane.
The girl, riding an electric scooter, was hit by a semi-truck that was heading north on Shady Bend Road at about 4:30 p.m.
According to the driver and a witness, the girl "rode out into the roadway on a scooter right in front of the truck without warning, and he was just unable to stop in time," said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering. It doesn't appear that there was any wrongdoing on the part of the driver, Duering said.
Since the accident, the girl has turned 7.
The girl is believed to be at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. The Independent was unable to learn her condition Tuesday.