Saturday, April 29

Hall County Historical Society Ice Cream Social, noon to 3 p.m., Stolley House at Stolley Park. To celebrate the 100th anniversary of HCHS, members are working on placing 12 new state-approved historical markers. Money raised for Go Big Give will go toward completion of funding for these markers; 308-383-0848.

Go Big Give Back, freewill donation parking lot sale, hosted by Voice for Companion Animals, 10 a.m., 524 S. Webb Road. If you are in need of an item for your pet, or know someone who is, VCA has lots to donate back to the community. Pick the item you need, donate what you can and it’s yours (a few items will be priced); 308-675.3445 or 402-527-8228.

“Rise & Shine!” Go Big Give Cowboy Breakfast, hosted by the Stuhr Museum Foundation, 7 to 10 a.m., Glaciarium at Stuhr Museum. Menu includes flapjacks with sausage links, biscuits and sawmill gravy, breakfast “scramble” with “tators, bacon and eggs,” fruit, yogurt, coffee, juice and more; freewill donations. Minimum Go Big Give donation is $10; proceeds will be used to build a shelter structure for the Glaciarium skating rink; 308-385-5316.

Sunday, April 30

Presbyterian Preschool May Day Baskets, 9 to 10:30 a.m., 2103 W. Anna St. Preschool children are making May Day baskets filled with candy. The “baskets” will be available for purchase with a freewill donation to the preschool scholarship fund; 308-382-0930.