Grand Island golf course super running for city council seat; election roundup

Growth is a priority for Holling.

“I really believe we need to keep moving in the direction of trying to inspire big business, industrial or commercial or corporations coming in,” he said, “so we can keep our workforce and make sure we have jobs for the families that are here, so they want to stay here.”

City Council Election Roundup

Five of 10 seats on the Grand Island City Council are up for election in 2022.

Of those, three council members have filed for re-election and two are bowing out. Vaughn Minton (Ward 1) and Justin Scott (Ward 5) confirmed with The Independent they are not seeking re-election.

Minton, retired, was appointed to the council in 2012 and has been elected since 2014.

Scott, an IT director at Hornady Manufacturing, was appointed in November 2019.

In Ward 3, Jason Conley, with the Hall County Department of Corrections, is running for re-election. Conley was elected to his first term in 2018