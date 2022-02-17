Grand Island golf course super running for city council seat; election roundup

Joel Holling is running for Ward 3 in the Grand Island City Council race.
He is running against incumbent Jason Conley, who was elected in 2018.
Holling is superintendent at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course and a lifelong resident of Grand Island.
“I was born and raised here, and raised my family here,” Holling said. “I’m a former 30-year employee of city, so I thought I’d have some insight and fresh eyes for some ideas for the city government.”
Holling started at Jackrabbit Run as a maintenance worker, became assistant superintendent and then its superintendent.
In December 2020, Landscapes Unlimited took over management of the municipal golf course, at which point Holling was “let go” from the city. He continues on as superintendent, though, under the Lincoln-based company.
This is the first time Holling is running for public office, which he called “exciting.
“I want to make sure the people of Grand Island are getting the max benefit of their dollars they’re spending on taxes,” he said. “I think with a little bit of experience with the city, I can maybe have some fresh ideas and ideas we can improve on.”
Growth is a priority for Holling.
“I really believe we need to keep moving in the direction of trying to inspire big business, industrial or commercial or corporations coming in,” he said, “so we can keep our workforce and make sure we have jobs for the families that are here, so they want to stay here.”
City Council Election Roundup
Five of 10 seats on the Grand Island City Council are up for election in 2022.
Of those, three council members have filed for re-election and two are bowing out. Vaughn Minton (Ward 1) and Justin Scott (Ward 5) confirmed with The Independent they are not seeking re-election.
Minton, retired, was appointed to the council in 2012 and has been elected since 2014.
Scott, an IT director at Hornady Manufacturing, was appointed in November 2019.
In Ward 3, Jason Conley, with the Hall County Department of Corrections, is running for re-election. Conley was elected to his first term in 2018
Maggie Mendoza is running for election in Ward 2. Mendoza, who works for Lincoln NRC Health, was appointed in February 2021, following the resignation of council member Clay Schutz.
In Ward 4, Mitch Nickerson, with 21 Da-Ly Realty, has filed for re-election. He served his first term in 2002, and was re-elected in 2006, 2010 and 2016.
Filing for city and county seats in Hall County began on Jan. 5.
The deadline for incumbents to file was Feb. 15.
The deadline for all new city and county candidates is March 1.
For more information about running for office in Hall County, visit hallcountyne.gov.