Grand Island Habitat executive director Dana Jelinek resigns

She was asked if any conflict led to her resignation.

“The conflict is probably COVID,” Jelinek said. “It just made people reevaluate things and look at things differently.”

Because of the pandemic, she has had some “things with my family that have just made it personally more stressful to do this job and take care of my family.”

The Habitat news release says, “Jelinek has played an essential role in the development and success of the organization as it strives to meet its mission. Her talent and skills with grant writing, construction management and leadership have been a blessing to the organization and those who are served by its mission.”

In a statement, board President LoriaLei Thunker said, “We extend heartfelt gratitude to Dana for her time and dedicated service over the last 20 years. She has accomplished many things and will be remembered for her devotion to the organization and the families.”

Under Jelinek’s leadership, the press release notes, Habitat has facilitated construction of 96 homes, occupied by qualified home buyers; established a 22-lot development in northern Grand Island; established an education program for home buyers; and applied for and received more than 200 grants.