Grand Island Habitat executive director Dana Jelinek resigns

Dana Jelinek, who has been the executive director at Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity since 2000, has submitted her resignation.
In a news release Friday, the Grand Island Habitat board announced that it has accepted Jelinek’s resignation “with heavy hearts.”
Jelinek submitted her resignation to the board in February. It was formally accepted March 25 during the board’s regular meeting.
Asked to elaborate on her decision, she said “just that it’s time to move on. I’ve been here over 20 years. And it’s just time for something new.”
She does not have a new employment lined up. But she is “not retiring,” she said, laughing.
Jelinek was Grand Island Habitat’s first full-time executive director. She was preceded by a volunteer and two part-time directors.
She said she originally worked at First Presbyterian Church, which started the Grand Island Habitat affiliate. She prepared brochures and other materials at the time of the organization’s formation.
A formal search for Jelinek’s replacement will begin immediately. Her final day with the organization will be determined upon the hiring and training of a new executive director.
Jelinek said she will train her replacement.
She was asked if any conflict led to her resignation.
“The conflict is probably COVID,” Jelinek said. “It just made people reevaluate things and look at things differently.”
Because of the pandemic, she has had some “things with my family that have just made it personally more stressful to do this job and take care of my family.”
The Habitat news release says, “Jelinek has played an essential role in the development and success of the organization as it strives to meet its mission. Her talent and skills with grant writing, construction management and leadership have been a blessing to the organization and those who are served by its mission.”
In a statement, board President LoriaLei Thunker said, “We extend heartfelt gratitude to Dana for her time and dedicated service over the last 20 years. She has accomplished many things and will be remembered for her devotion to the organization and the families.”
Under Jelinek’s leadership, the press release notes, Habitat has facilitated construction of 96 homes, occupied by qualified home buyers; established a 22-lot development in northern Grand Island; established an education program for home buyers; and applied for and received more than 200 grants.
“I hope that people will continue to support the organization because it does great things in the community,” Jelinek said.
She hopes people don’t withdraw their support “just because I’m not here. I want people to continue to support it because it’s a good organization.”
People interested in the Habitat position should apply on Indeed.com or MyHabitat.org.