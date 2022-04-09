Grand Island Habitat for Humanity hosts shredding event Sunday

Have some old documents that need shredding? Donate them Sunday to Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity.

GI Habitat is hosting a paper-shredding fundraiser at St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 S. Harrison St., in Grand Island, from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

For the event, GI Habitat is partnering with Nebraska Region Thrivent Member Network and the Arbor Day Foundation.

Thrivent will donate $10 to GI Habitat for every vehicle that brings paper documents, up to four banker boxes worth, for shredding Sunday.

And for each vehicle that participates Sunday, Arbor Day Foundation will plant two trees in Nebraska’s National Forest.

The funds will benefit GI Habitat programs and services, GI Habitat Executive Director Alyssa Heagy told The Independent, specifically GI Habitat’s current project, House No. 111.

“The maximum amount Thrivent will donate is $750, and that would cover the cost of the two exterior doors,” she said.

The partnership opportunity is “thrilling,” said Heagy.

“I’ve only been here since July, but Thrivent is one of the first partnerships and relationships I was entered into, and their support for Habitat across the Nebraska region and nationwide is phenomenal,” she said. “You don’t see that from a lot of large corporations.”

GI Habitat is still collecting aluminum cans at its various drop sites.

The funds from the cans go to GI Habitat projects, and allow the local nonprofit to compete for national grants.

“Cans are now up to 90 cents per pound. It’s a huge windfall for us,” Heagy said. “Ace Hardware just had 422 pounds on Thursday for us, and I’m just so thrilled.”

There are five donation sites for aluminum cans in Grand Island: Pump & Pantry at Highway 81 and North Capital Avenue, at Highway 281 and Stolley Park Drive, at Shady Bend Road and Bismarck Road, and at South Locust Street, and at Ace Hardware on Third Street.

There are also donations drop sites in Aurora, Cairo, Central City, Chapman, Doniphan, St. Libory, St. Paul and at the Wood River United Methodist Church.

Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity provides 0% interest home loans to applicants.

To qualify for the program, individuals must be low-income based on household size. The need for “decent, affordable housing” is also considered, and a willingness to be a partner.

“All of our home loan applicants, in order to receive a house, have to complete 500 hours of volunteer work,” Heagy explained.

For more information about Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity services and volunteer opportunities, visit www.gihabitat.org.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.