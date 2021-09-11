Grand Island, Hall County officials recall day of 9/11 attack

Grand Island and Hall County officials this week shared with The Independent their memories of Sept. 11, 2001, and reflected on the importance of the day.

The attacked happened just after 8:30 a.m. CDT.

Regional Planner Chad Nabity has been serving the community since December 1999.

“I remember sitting in my office listening to the reports on NPR. When I went home for lunch my 3-year-old had to tell me about the airplanes hitting the building,” Nabity recalled. “It is hard to believe that it was 20 years ago. The memory is still very fresh.”

District 35 Sen. Ray Aguilar at that time had been serving in the Nebraska Legislature since 1999, and was the state’s first Hispanic legislator. Last year he was elected to another legislative term.

“My wife and I were getting ready for work when morning news went to a special report and we actually watched the second plane hit the tower. It was terrifying and you knew we were going to war! First thoughts were of grief for all the victims and responders. We prayed for them, we must never forget!

Pam Lancaster, chair of the Hall County Board of Commissioners, said the 20th anniversary of the attack “brings back memories and emotional feelings.”