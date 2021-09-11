Grand Island, Hall County officials recall day of 9/11 attack

Grand Island and Hall County officials this week shared with The Independent their memories of Sept. 11, 2001, and reflected on the importance of the day.
The attacked happened just after 8:30 a.m. CDT.
Regional Planner Chad Nabity has been serving the community since December 1999.
“I remember sitting in my office listening to the reports on NPR. When I went home for lunch my 3-year-old had to tell me about the airplanes hitting the building,” Nabity recalled. “It is hard to believe that it was 20 years ago. The memory is still very fresh.”
District 35 Sen. Ray Aguilar at that time had been serving in the Nebraska Legislature since 1999, and was the state’s first Hispanic legislator. Last year he was elected to another legislative term.
“My wife and I were getting ready for work when morning news went to a special report and we actually watched the second plane hit the tower. It was terrifying and you knew we were going to war! First thoughts were of grief for all the victims and responders. We prayed for them, we must never forget!
Pam Lancaster, chair of the Hall County Board of Commissioners, said the 20th anniversary of the attack “brings back memories and emotional feelings.”
“I was getting ready for a county board meeting when the first tower was hit. The news was reporting the fact, but more as though ‘someone had errored, perhaps flown too low, and hit the tower,’” Lancaster said. “By the time I finished dressing and got to the county building, the last tower had been hit.”
County commissioners, then called supervisors, were all stunned, and eager to get home to their families, she said.
“We finished the business of the day and were home before noon,” Lancaster said. “A special service was held that afternoon at St. Leo’s to pray for our country. My husband and I, our daughter, and two grandchildren attended. Everyone was extremely worried and many were there with family members.”
The attack brought with it some good, she recalled.
“Patriotism was high on many people’s priority list,” Lancaster said. “If there was ‘good’ that resulted from such a horrific act, it was that our country came together and many people openly expressed appreciation for the United States and gratitude for their freedom.”
Jon Rosenlund, Grand Island emergency management director, said the attack on 9/11 has a great impact on his career.
Rosenlund was working as a 911 dispatcher in Utah and had just gone off duty when a coworker told him a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center.
“I remember watching the coverage on the police chief’s television, thinking that I had never seen a disaster like that in my life,” he said. “As I was driving home and listening to the radio, the second plane struck and suddenly the stark realization that this was, in fact, a terror attack.”
For the rest of the day he watched the news with his wife as the attack continued, “realizing that the world had just changed for the worse.”
“One of the strangest feelings was the complete lack of airplanes in the sky for a few weeks as all air travel was canceled for a time,” Rosenlund said. “I also remember the frantic 911 calls from people when they did see a plane in the sky, only to have it be a military aircraft.”
Anti-terrorism agencies and efforts took prominence after that day and for many local, regional and national agencies remain a priority, he said.
“It’s amazing to think that it was 20 years ago, because I think our emphasis on Homeland Security has not dimmed over the past two decades,” Rosenlund said. “It may have morphed a little from international terror strikes to cybersecurity, but the term and principles of Homeland Security still reign as priority No. 1.”